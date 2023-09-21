'It's only two weeks before the Breeders' Cup' - Frankie Dettori favourite Kinross not a certain runner for Champions Day

Connections of Champions Sprint favourite Kinross issued a word of caution to ante-post punters on Thursday, stating that while the Ascot contest remained under consideration, other targets were viewed as higher priorities at this stage.

The Ralph Beckett-trained six-year-old, who has won his last two starts, is a best-priced 11-4 for the £500,000 Group 1 on Champions Day and has looked to be one of regular partner Frankie Dettori's best chances of a final day winner in Britain, with bookmakers betting 10-1 or bigger the rest of the field.

However, owner Marc Chan's racing manager Jamie McCalmont said races in France, America and Hong Kong are the prime targets for the remainder of this season.

"The plan, first and foremost, is to go back to France as he has done the last two years [for the Group 1 Qatar Prix de la Foret]," he said. "We'll go one step at a time with him this year, but the Breeders' Cup and the Hong Kong Mile are both major targets.

"That's not to say he won't run at Ascot, but it is only two weeks before the Breeders' Cup and he's six now. We've got to take each race at a time and he's in great form, but it's a bit greedy to say we'll go do this, that and the other. He's a very fun horse and we're living the dream."

Kinross has returned to form of late, winning his last two starts Credit: Mark Cranham

Kinross's versatility means Group 1s ranging from six furlongs to a mile are all possible targets, but McCalmont said: "The ground at the Breeders' Cup will be firm and they're just too quick over six for him to be competitive on that, so we'll look to the Mile.

"He's very versatile with trip and going – not being ground-dependent is a great spot to be in – but the ground being firm over six means they go too fast. A soft-ground six is much more like a seven-furlong race."

Asked if this would be Kinross's last season, he said: "No, no, no. As soon as he starts showing signs of old age, or his form drops off, if either one of those things happen and he ever shows us his best days are behind him, we'll stop. Kind of like his rider, you want to retire on top.

"He could definitely race at seven and eight, but he's an animal, not a Formula 1 car. We can't just change the tyres so we'll listen to him."

Qipco British Champions Sprint (Ascot, October 21)

Betfair Sportsbook: 5-2 Kinross, 10 Shaquille, Azure Blue, 12 Ocean Quest, Sandrine, 14 Sense Of Duty, Sacred, Mill Stream, 16 Swingalong, Spycatcher, Shartash, Garrus, Mitbaahy, 20 Vadream, Quinault, Khaadem, 25 bar.

