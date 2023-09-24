'The plan is to go' - Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge set to run in Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe

Last year's Champion Stakes winner Bay Bridge will contest the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe next Sunday, James Savage, assistant to trainer Sir Michael Stoute, revealed.

The James Wigan and Ballylinch Stud-owned five-year-old also has the option of seeking to retain his crown on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot on October 21, but Savage announced on Sunday morning that Bay Bridge would likely travel to France.

"The plan is to go as long as the ground stays on the easy side," Savage said at Newmarket's Open Weekend. "He would go over on Friday morning, he would stay probably in Chantilly, and have a canter at Chantilly before the race."

Bay Bridge made a winning start over the Arc's 1m4f trip in the Group 3 September Stakes at Kempton last time, a race Enable won prior to her Longchamp success in 2018, and is a general 20-1 shot to give Stoute his second win in the race. He is the 4-1 favourite to replicate his Ascot success later next month.

Stoute was successful in the Arc in 2010 with the Derby winner Workforce, who got the better of Japan's Nakayama Festa in a driving finish.

The going at Longchamp was very soft after 17mm of rain on Wednesday but, with the forecast generally dry prior to the track's greatest contest, the race could start on a variation of good to soft ground.

Richard Kingscote has ridden Bay Bridge for his last three starts as well as his Champion Stakes success, while Ryan Moore was aboard when he made his seasonal reappearance at Longchamp this season.

He finished third in the Prix Ganay on his first visit to the track, with fellow Arc runners in front and behind with Simca Mille in second and Place Du Carrousel in fifth. He then finished second to Luxembourg in the Tattersalls Gold Cup and fifth to Mostahdaf in the Prince of Wales's Stakes before a mid-season break.

