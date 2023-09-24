'If the Grand National entries closed tomorrow she'd be in it' - could Fantastic Lady complete Aintree dream for Nicky Henderson?

Trends followers will not fancy a Nicky Henderson-trained mare in the Grand National, but the world's most famous jumps race could be on the agenda for Fantastic Lady, who leads a fine bunch of female inmates at Seven Barrows.

You have to go all the way back to Nickel Coin in 1951 to find the last mare to win the National, but Henderson, who has himself yet to land the race, said: "She got three miles well when winning a Listed race at Market Rasen last year and was also second in the Topham.

"Our objective is to see how far she'll stay and she could start over the National fences in the Grand Sefton or that Market Rasen race again.

"She's the most fantastic jumper, but has spent her life hunting with Joss and Nicky Hanbury. We've therefore discussed cross-country races, because she'd jump anything, but if the National entries closed tomorrow she'd be in it."

Fantastic Lady is not the only mare expected to make her mark over fences, as Henderson said: "Tweed Skirt is a lovely straightforward type who might be in her final season. She's got some black type but I'd like some big black type, and she could start in that Market Rasen race if Fantastic Lady didn't.

"Touchy Feely will also go over fences as could Queens Rock, who is another to note. I might also surprise a few people by sending Arclight – a four-year-old filly – chasing."

The classy Marie's Rock is set to captain the mares' team over hurdles and will face geldings on the staying beat, while both Under Control and Luccia are expected to excel.

Luccia: could start back on the Flat before being aimed at the Mares' Hurdle Credit: MATTHEW WEBB

Henderson, speaking as he hosted his annual owners' lunch on Sunday, said: "There's no reason Under Control won't get two and a half miles [the distance of the Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival]. She's very good and I adore her. She's not little, but she's not a chaser so has to shine as a hurdler and I have high hopes she can.

"Luccia is also very exciting. We're toying with a Flat run before she resumes hurdling and her owner-breeder Paul Sandy is keen on it. There's a race at Pontefract next month for her, but I'm hardly going to rush her for that when her main aim is the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

"We didn't see the best of her at the festival last season, which was a pity as we thought she was almost banker material."

The capable Theatre Glory will also be aimed at higher-end mares' events where a step up to three miles could beckon.

The novice hurdlers include the highly thought of and hopefully settled-down Between Waters, Madam Ryder, the scopey Pawapuri, slick-jumping trio Call The Dance, By The Grace and Aston Martini, Joyeuse, who is a close relation to Epatante, and Kutaiba, "a lovely Golden Horn filly".

