No champion jockey at Cheltenham and Willie Mullins' fabulous form - three things we learned this week

The build-up to the Cheltenham Festival has intensified with the big meeting beginning on Tuesday

Willie Mullins' form an ominous sign for Cheltenham rivals

Any trainers hoping the Cheltenham Festival will not once again turn into the Willie Mullins show may want to avoid looking at the form book.

Fresh from his record-breaking ten-winner haul last year, the most prolific trainer in festival history hardly needs any more encouragement, but the form of his yard makes pleasant viewing for backers of Facile Vega, Galopin Des Champs and the like.

It is not uncommon and also not a negative for some yards to have quieter spells in the lead-up to Cheltenham, with many of their best horses being kept ready for their big days, but Mullins' 43 per cent strike-rate over the last fortnight tells you his entire string could hardly be in finer fettle.

Willie Mullins: has had 88 winners at the Cheltenham Festival Credit: Patrick McCann

Even the runners without a 1 next to their name generally have a 2 or 3, and the fact he is 2-13 to be crowned leading trainer tells its own story.

He is not the only trainer coming in to the festival in top form though, with a couple of his British Gold Cup rivals also operating a the top of their games.

Paul Nicholls – who has not shied away from talking up Bravemansgame's chances against Mullins' Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup – continues to bang in the winners at a typically metronomic rate (10-27, 37 per cent), while Lucinda Russell's hopes for Corach Rambler in the Ultima and Ahoy Senor in the Gold Cup will be buoyed by a similarly excellent recent record (11-28, 39 per cent).

Sudden change in Cheltenham going may benefit Gordon Elliott

After an unseasonably dry winter, much of the talk for the last month was how much watering would be needed at Cheltenham for the festival to start on good to soft ground, which has become the standard aim for the crown jewel event of jumps racing.

However, the outlook at Cheltenham has changed dramatically in the last seven days. The festival now looks almost certain to start on soft ground after rain and flurries of snow, with the potential for showers to continue during the week and conditions to become even more testing for Gold Cup day.

That would be bad news for Shark Hanlon and Gold Cup hopeful Hewick. The trainer indicated recently that his stable star may be kept fresh for the Grand National should the ground become too soft.

The wet weather has also meant connections of Marie's Rock steering away from the Stayers' Hurdle, and she will instead defend her Mares' Hurdle crown in what looks, on paper, the strongest ever running of that race.

There are plenty of challengers, though, for whom rain will be welcome. Gordon Elliott, in particular, may be pleased, with three of his strongest fancies of the week all proven performers on soft ground. Backers of Brown Advisory favourite Gerri Colombe may turn him into one of the bankers of the week, while Teahupoo in the Stayers' Hurdle and Mighty Potter in the Turners would only have their chances solidified by further rain.

Teahupoo: softer ground would benefit the Stayers' Hurdle hopeful Credit: Patrick McCann

Brian Hughes again left without a Cheltenham ride

It is not a surprise but still disappointing that reigning British champion jockey Brian Hughes looks set to miss the biggest week in the calendar for the second year running.

During the four days at Cheltenham, Hughes has been booked to ride at Sedgefield, Huntingdon, Hexham and Doncaster as he marches toward a third jockeys' championship.

That he will not be there is no fault of his own – he has an obligation to his employers to ride where they need him and if his sublime talents are required elsewhere, then so be it. Let's hope that next year a star can emerge which will enable him to showcase his qualities on the biggest stage.

Read more:

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.