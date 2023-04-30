El Fabiolo - better than Energumene? What we learned as the jumps season went out with a bang

The jumps season came to a spectacular conclusion at Punchestown and Sandown with some special performances and stories, but what did we learn from a week of top-class action?

The Ultima has the hottest handicap form of the season

Were it not for the presence of Fastorslow, we would have been hailing one of the mightiest Punchestown Gold Cups ever with Galopin Des Champs edging out Bravemansgame by a nose.

But their party was spoiled by an awesome performance from Martin Brassil's unexposed chaser, and there didn't seem to be much of a fluke about it.

Fastorslow downs Gold Cup one-two Bravemansgame and Galopin Des Champs Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Galopin Des Champs was perhaps not quite at his best following his Gold Cup exertions, but the winner has improved markedly for stepping up to three mile-plus trips, and even if Harry Cobden was left rueing a less-than-fluent jump at the last on Bravemansgame, Fastorslow was already upsides at that point and was finishing much the stronger.

The win was another tick in the box for the red-hot form of Cheltenham's Ultima Handicap Chase, in which Fastorslow was a neck second to Corach Rambler. No reminder is needed of what that winner went on to accomplish, while the third Monbeg Genius was challenging for favouritism in the Scottish Grand National and would surely have run a bold race but for being pulled out on account of the quickening ground. Even The Goffer, who finished fourth at Cheltenham, ran on strongly to take the same spot in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown on Saturday.

Could Fastorslow and Corach Rambler renew their rivalry in the Gold Cup next year? A month ago that would have seemed fanciful at best. Not so much now.

Kitty’s Light is the hardiest jumps horse in training

Kitty's Light's magnificent feat of landing the bet365 Gold Cup just seven days on from winning the Scottish National was arguably the feel-good story of the whole season.

This has been accomplished just once before – by Hot Weld in 2007 – and even the thought of trying would not occur to most trainers. But Christian Williams is somewhat of a genius with staying chasers, and he knew his horse was well enough to put in another huge performance.

Kitty's Light (right) clears the last alongside Moroder on his way to another remarkable victory Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Connections have regularly used the word 'freak' when describing the seven-year-old, and it is hard to argue with that assessment as he has now raced for 11 and three-quarter miles against 44 opponents without being beaten in his last three starts.

Williams will have a fair task on his hands to keep Kitty's Light's handicap mark at a winnable level, but with this horse you can't rule anything out.

El Fabiolo has claims to be the best two-miler around

After completing the Cheltenham-Punchestown Champion Chase double for the second year running, you’d think Energumene’s right to be called the best two-miler in training would not be in doubt.

As it turns out, he may not even be the best two-miler in his own yard following El Fabiolo’s latest exhibition.

The season’s top novice chaser followed up his impressive Arkle win with an even more dominant performance in the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase at Punchestown, winning by 11 lengths on the bridle.

El Fabiolo: Ruby Walsh would ride him in a clash with Energumene Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Speaking on Racing TV, Ruby Walsh had no hesitation in naming the Isaac Souede and Simon Munir-owned six-year-old as the one he would ride in a clash against Energumene, who will be ten next year.

El Fabiolo still has to prove it in open company, but after seeing Jonbon bolt up in the Celebration Chase just 16 days after his victory at Aintree, there can be zero doubts about the strength of the Arkle form and an injury-free campaign could see him sweep all before him.

Don't underestimate John McConnell at the major festivals

Willie Mullins may have grabbed most of the headlines at the Punchestown festival as usual, but working his magic in the background was John McConnell, a superb target trainer who tends to fly under the radar at the big meetings.

He may not have the firepower of Mullins, but McConnell still racked up more than a combined £750,000 in prize-money on both sides of the Irish Sea during the 2022-23 season.

Much of that is down to his ability to find opportunities to land big prizes. When he shoots, he usually scores.

That was plain to see in the season just gone, with McConnell recording a Plate victory with Seddon, one of just two handicap runners for the trainer at the Cheltenham Festival, and a premier handicap success at Aintree's Grand National meeting with Fennor Cross.

Hereditary Rule and Seddon continued the trend at Punchestown to give McConnell two winners from just three handicap runners over the five days, cementing his status as one to keep onside at major festivals.

