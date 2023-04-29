'This horse has brought our family so much joy' - amazing Kitty's Light performs more heroics

Turning out just seven days after galloping four miles in the Scottish Grand National would appear to be a tall order but Kitty's Light is not your average horse and he proved why when providing trainer Christian Williams with another poignant success in the bet365 Gold Cup.

After the seven-year-old escaped a penalty for his victory at Ayr last week, his trainer, who has something of a penchant for long-distance chases, decided to roll the dice again and Kitty's Light did not disappoint when stretching two and a half lengths clear of 16-1 shot Moroder.

In doing so, he became only the second horse after Hot Weld in 2007 to win the Scottish National and the bet365 Gold Cup in a career, let alone in the same season, and let alone during a campaign that also included victory in the 4m1½f Grimthorpe Chase at Newcastle.

"We knew he was a special horse and we wanted to give him the opportunity," said Williams, shortly after being congratulated by a racegoer next to the winner's enclosure. "We knew we were putting ourselves under a small bit of pressure running him a week later but we've had him since he was a yearling, Jack Tudor knows him and he's got an unbelievable constitution.

Christian Williams (left) with Kitty's Light: "I'm a bit more level today" Credit: Edward Whitaker

"This time of year he comes into himself. It's hard to get him right 12 months of the year and it's the same with Win My Wings. I trained her for five years and I still have no idea where her performance came from when she won the Scottish National last year. Jack went easy on Kitty's Light last time and we had cheekpieces in the wardrobe just in case we needed them."

The scenes in the winner's enclosure were different to those at Ayr. Last week, Williams was so choked up he could hardly speak after his first big victory since daughter Betsy had been diagnosed with leukaemia but he was more measured this time and was quick to praise a yard favourite who had given his family two enormous lifts during the most testing of times.

"We were under pressure then," said Williams, wearing a London marathon medal with Betsy's name on it that had been gifted by Hayley Moore, who completed the race on Sunday. "It was a big target for Kitty's Light but it was all about Betsy at Ayr and all of our emotions came out.

"I'm a bit more level today and it was about getting the job done. It's been a tough few weeks but this was a bonus. There's tough times ahead but we're lucky to be involved in this sport and we talk about trainers and jockeys but this horse has brought our family so much joy."

Kitty's Light came close to pulling off the double last season. He was second behind Win My Wings in the Scottish National before finishing third behind Hewick in the bet365 Gold Cup – his second run in the race after he was beaten three-quarters of a length in 2021.

It is testament to his constitution that Kitty's Light has run eight times this season, and only twice over shorter than three miles. He has run more than a combined 11 miles in his last three victories, all under Jack Tudor, who described the diminutive stayer as something of a "freak".

Christian Williams with the London Marathon medal given to him by Hayley Moore Credit: Edward Whitaker

"That's the only way to describe him," he said. "I was worried about the ground being a bit sticky and he was also bound to be on his toes after a hard race and a lot of travelling so it was a brave shout to run him but we thought everything was there for him to run a big race.

"What Christian and the family have been going through is terrible but this horse has given them such a lift. Betsy now thinks she's famous as she's been on TV more than anyone else."

