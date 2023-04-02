Could the Grand National have fewer than 40 runners? Three things we learned this week

The Flat season in Britain got underway with Doncaster's traditional curtain-raiser, the Lincoln, showcasing some of the brightest young talents in the saddle, the action at Leopardstown gave us our first glimpse of this year's Classic generation, while another milestone was passed on the road to the Grand National. Here are three things we learned this week . . .

Young riding talent look better than ever

A Lincoln day held on heavy ground may not have given us too many pointers as to how the British turf season may play out, but it did give us a glimpse of the future stars of the saddle, who stole the show at Doncaster.

Billy Loughnane has been the buzz name all winter after taking the all-weather scene by storm. The 17-year-old bagged 23 winners in January and after taking February off, has returned in March in even hotter form. Could he translate that form on to the turf? You bet he could.

Even without the benefit of his 5lb claim in the Brocklesby, due to the higher class of race, Loughnane would not be stopped as he produced a never-say-die ride on Doddie's Impact, getting up in the final strides to overhaul the favourite Valadero.

It was another example in a growing list of textbook rides from the teenager, who displays composure well beyond his years in the saddle. He is certain to be one of the most in-demand riders of the season with that claim looking like daylight robbery.

Less than two hours later and it was the turn of fellow youngster Benoit de la Sayette to get the job done in the Lincoln for the second time in three years.

The precocious talent, who pipped another rising star Harry Davies to the champion apprentice title last year, overcame a testing period when serving a drugs ban and is still 15 winners away from losing his claim. With Frankie Dettori bowing out at the end of the year, John and Thady Gosden may already have a ready-made replacement in their ranks.

Smaller trainers can still dream of Classic glory

The list of Derby-winning trainers is a who's who of racing greats and it has been a long time since a smaller trainer was able to make a big impact in the race, with the likes of Aidan O'Brien, Charlie Appleby possessing a firm grasp on the world-renowned Classic in the last decade.

Could John Murphy's White Birch shake that up this year? His Dundalk maiden winner stepped up in class admirably in the Ballysax Stakes on Sunday to earn his trainer a first Group win in 11 years, who will now rightly have his sights on some big prizes.

White Birch does not hold an entry for any of the big Classics coming up at Newmarket or Epsom, but connections were open to the idea of supplementing and his path will be interesting to follow.

Who knows how strong the form will turn out to be – Aidan O'Brien's Alexandroupolis had dipped into single figures for the Derby before lining up as the odds-on favourite for the Ballysax, but he was soundly beaten.

It still remains unlikely White Birch can make a splash at the very highest level and against racing's true powerhouses, but it is nonetheless nice to dream.

The Grand National is in danger of not attracting a full field

The latest scratching stage for the Grand National took place last Monday, with a worryingly low number of horses left in given there was still the best part of three weeks away to go at the time.

Sixteen horses were scratched, leaving 57 remaining in contention. At the corresponding stage last year, 78 horses were still vying for their spot at Aintree.

Since then the field has decreased, with the Willie Mullins-trained Captain Kangaroo and Venetia Williams-trained Quick Wave also taken out. With several runners left in far from certain to line-up – we are looking at you, Envoi Allen – and any number of things that could go wrong as trainers step up their preparations closer to the day, could we be left in a position where the maximum field size of 40 is not even met?

Connections of those at the lower end of the handicap, such as the 132-rated Captain Cattistock, Secret Reprieve and Fantastikas, may be encouraged to leave their runners in contention until much closer to the time when in many years they would have little hope of lining up in the big race. Let's hope they do, or else we may be left with a rather fitting end to another season blighted by declining field sizes.

