'What a story' - poignant Brocklesby win for rising star Loughnane on horse named after rugby legend Doddie Weir

Teenage apprentice sensation Billy Loughnane proved he is a jockey for all surfaces by securing a poignant success in the first race of the turf campaign.

Trainer Mark's son had been tearing up the all-weather tracks this winter and had racked up 40 winners, having got off the mark only last November. Prior to Saturday he had ridden in only two races on turf and he was not able to draw his usual 5lb allowance due to the value of the Brocklesby Stakes.

Yet that did not stop the 17-year-old from collecting the first two-year-old race of the campaign as he forced the Robyn Brisland-trained 10-1 shot Doddie's Impact past 3-1 favourite Valadero close home for a neck success.

"That went very nicely," he said. "Mr Brisland had him in good shape coming in to it and he's done it nicely in the end. I'd been in in the week to have a little sit on him before he ran and I thought he'd go close. I think he might have had a tough opponent there today but he knuckled down well and got the job done. He wanted to win."

A delighted Billy Loughnane following Doddie's Impact's success Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Reflecting on his amazing run, Loughnane said: "This is great. We've had a good winter and fingers crossed it keeps going. Mr Brisland put me up without a claim and it's a big move putting a claimer up in a race like this. It was class."

The winner is named after Scottish rugby union legend Doddie Weir, who died in November, and helps raise funds to fight Motor Neurone Disease.

Mike Hocking of ownership group Cross Channel Racing said: "That was fantastic. We were confident the horse was going to get the trip but what a story. Doddie Weir was an absolute legend and it's raising awareness and raising money to try to find a cure.

"We have ten yearlings and whatever they win, 50 per cent of the prize-money goes to the charity and 50 per cent of the resale value of the horse. That purpose is massively important. We're bringing people together through horseracing to raise money and awareness."

