'She has a great each-way chance' - expert predictions for a busy weekend from our shrewd jurors

Is the Eclipse a match and how do you see it going?

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power It's been fascinating watching the front two in the betting switching places. Our trading boffins finally sided with Paddington due to the 7lb he receives and they think he’ll be a machine up in trip. I’ll go with them and he’s very good indeed having comfortably beaten an English Guineas winner at Royal Ascot.

Matt Gardner, Racing Post handicapper Dubai Honour in theory has the form to play a part but yes, it probably is a match. It’ll be tactical, which ought to hand the advantage to Paddington stepping up in trip, but Emily Upjohn showed a really bright turn of foot at Epsom. I’m about as close to 50-50 as you can get, but if pushed I’d just side with Paddington.

Mark Johnson, commentator It's probably a match but Aidan O’Brien is one from 17 in the last ten years and only three fillies or mares have won, so I'd be inclined to take a chance on Dubai Honour. His forward running style could be effective in what may be a tactical race.