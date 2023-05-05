'Hopefully Frankie can work his magic' - David Redvers joins our panel of experts for 2,000 Guineas day
The 2,000 Guineas takes centre stage at Newmarket. Who wins?
Matt Gardner, Racing Post handicapper I liked Little Big Bear, Sakheer and Noble Style a lot last year but I’m not convinced any of them really want a mile, particularly the last two, although Noble Style is still tempting at a big price given his ability. Chaldean’s juvenile form worked out well and he’s a solid alternative to Auguste Rodin, who looks more of a Derby horse to me.
Rishi Persad, ITV Racing I’m a fan of the Dewhurst form and believe that Royal Scotsman might be the one to back. He’s a strong traveller and I loved his finishing effort behind Chaldean. I’m also encouraged by the confidence of connections.
John Priddey, Ladbrokes I was very impressed by Sakheer last year. His pedigree would give you confidence for his prospects of staying the mile and he comes from a separate line of form to many of the other big players.
