'Hopefully Frankie can work his magic' - David Redvers joins our panel of experts for 2,000 Guineas day

The 2,000 Guineas takes centre stage at Newmarket. Who wins?

Matt Gardner, Racing Post handicapper I liked Little Big Bear, Sakheer and Noble Style a lot last year but I’m not convinced any of them really want a mile, particularly the last two, although Noble Style is still tempting at a big price given his ability. juvenile form worked out well and he’s a solid alternative to Auguste Rodin, who looks more of a Derby horse to me.

Rishi Persad, ITV Racing I’m a fan of the Dewhurst form and believe that might be the one to back. He’s a strong traveller and I loved his finishing effort behind Chaldean. I’m also encouraged by the confidence of connections.

John Priddey, Ladbrokes I was very impressed by last year. His pedigree would give you confidence for his prospects of staying the mile and he comes from a separate line of form to many of the other big players.