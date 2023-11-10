'He's the opposite of a banker - it'll be a proper test' - our experts provide their best bets for a busy weekend

Can Frodon roll back the years in the Badger Beer at Wincanton?

Tom Bull, Racing TV It would be magnificent to see him strut his stuff again but it looks a tougher race than last season. I'll be keeping the faith with Ballygrifincottage . He's a bit of a rogue but has copious amounts of talent if he decides he actually fancies it.

Matt Gardner, Racing Post handicapper He was a notch or two below his best after winning this last year and, approaching 12 and with his yard yet to really get going this season, he looks vulnerable. The one who arrives with an upwardly mobile profile is Blackjack Magic . His jumping will need to stand up in the face of this stiffer test but he looks capable of better still.

James Hill, tipster He can but it won’t be easy. He’s 11 going on 12 so 3-1 isn’t that appealing, although he’s a better price than his stablemate Threeunderthrufive. Few, if any, appeal in this race actually. I’m going with Sam Brown ; he’s never really been a horse I can work out, but his first-time-out record suggests this isn’t a bad moment to catch him. He won’t mind the ground.