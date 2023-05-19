'He's progressive and ideally suited by the trip' - trainer Karl Burke joins our panel of experts
The Lockinge is the Group 1 feature at Newbury. Who wins?
Karl Burke, trainer It's hard to split Charlie Appleby's Modern Games, who has the form in the book, and the Gosdens' Laurel, who is a high-class filly. But the way the Gosden horses have really hit form means I'll go for Laurel.
Peter Donohoe, BoyleSports At a decent price I'll side with Jadoomi. He couldn’t land the QEII in October but that was a big ask considering what he'd accomplished earlier in the season within a short space of time, plus he finished lame. If he's even 90 per cent fit I think he'll give a good account.
Jonny Pearson, Racing Post Ratings For all he has been a nearly horse for much of his career, it's difficult to look past Mutasaabeq. He has won both starts since blinkers were applied and ran to a career-high RPR at Newmarket this month. Modern Games can be the one to follow him home after running better than the bare result at Keeneland last month.
