Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:05 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:05 GoodwoodHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionThe Saturday Jury
premium

'He's must-bet material' - Martin Dixon and Ted Durcan join our panel of experts for the weekend action

The 3.35 is York's feature. Who are you with?

Richard Birch, tipster Ziggy’s Condor showed an abundance of early speed to sit second in a 7f handicap at York’s Dante meeting. By far the last off the bridle, he appeared to have the race in the bag until he was collared in the final stride. Based on that evidence, the drop back in trip will suit him. 

Martin Dixon, broadcaster I thought Pocklington showed up well for a long way when stepping up in class on his turf debut at Newbury last time and he looks a horse with the size and scope to keep on improving. He should go well. 

Ted Durcan, former jockey turned bloodstock agent Ziggy’s CondorHe's from a Richard Fahey stable that's in red-hot form and ridden by Joe Leavy, who is very good value for his claim. He should be very much in the mix and stall nine should be perfect for this progressive type.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inThe Saturday Jury

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Saturday Jury
more inThe Saturday Jury