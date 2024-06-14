'He's must-bet material' - Martin Dixon and Ted Durcan join our panel of experts for the weekend action

The 3.35 is York's feature. Who are you with?

Richard Birch, tipster Ziggy’s Condor showed an abundance of early speed to sit second in a 7f handicap at York’s Dante meeting. By far the last off the bridle, he appeared to have the race in the bag until he was collared in the final stride. Based on that evidence, the drop back in trip will suit him.

Martin Dixon, broadcaster I thought Pocklington showed up well for a long way when stepping up in class on his turf debut at Newbury last time and he looks a horse with the size and scope to keep on improving. He should go well.

Ted Durcan, former jockey turned bloodstock agent Ziggy’s Condor . He's from a Richard Fahey stable that's in red-hot form and ridden by Joe Leavy, who is very good value for his claim. He should be very much in the mix and stall nine should be perfect for this progressive type.