The Saturday Jury: 'Connections come here instead of a £50,000 handicap for which she was single figures - 40-1 is massive'

Audience editor Tom Park is part of our Saturday Jury panel this weekend. Here, he answers our questions and has a 40-1 each-way play at Haydock as well as a 10-1 ante-post selection for Royal Ascot.

Haydock's John of Gaunt Stakes ( 3.35 ) is Saturday's highlight. Who wins it?

I'm a Witch Hunter fan. He ran a stormer in the Lockinge Stakes and the step back to 7f shouldn't pose any problems here. That Group 1 form is the class of the field here.

Witch Hunter 15:35 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Can anyone stop Live In The Dream in the Achilles ( 1.50 )?

I think Believing can develop into a really good sprinter. She might find the 5f a touch quick, but I'd much rather back her each-way than take evens about Live In The Dream.

Believing 13:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: George Boughey

Who's your strongest fancy in the other ITV4 races at Haydock?

I will be taking an each-way chance on Scenic at a huge price in the 3.00 . She's rated only 89 so has plenty to find, but you often see handicappers step up to this level and she was impressive last time. She held an entry in a £50,000 handicap, for which she was a single-figure price, so connections must like her chances here. I think 40-1 is a massive price.

Scenic 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ed Walker

What's your best bet in the three ITV4 races at Beverley?

Tropez Power looks to have an obvious chance in the 3.15 . His turf mark is 6lb lower than his all-weather and he ran well to finish fourth in a handicap at York last time out. I always mark up handicaps on the Knavesmire as they're so competitive and he should go close here.

Tropez Power 15:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

Is there anything else you like this weekend?

Cap Du Nord looked like pulling up during the first half of his race at Plumpton last time, but he seemed to find his love for the game in the second half and somehow got up to win. It takes a well-handicapped horse to do that and he should have more to give with conditions in his favour in the 4.17 at Perth on Sunday.

Cap Du Nord 16:17 Perth View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: Christian Williams

Who catches your eye ante-post for Royal Ascot?

I think Shartash has a massive chance in what looks a weak Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes . He's looked a different horse this season, with two stylish wins over 7f. The switch to a stiff 6f should really suit as he has plenty of speed and he's a cracking bet at 10-1.

Shartash 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Archie Watson

