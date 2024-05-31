'He has the best form around' - Epsom hero Martin Dwyer joins our panel of experts for Derby day

It's Derby day. Who wins the big one ?

Martin Dwyer, former Derby-winning jockey I think City Of Troy will bounce back. If he hadn’t run in the 2,000 Guineas he’d be hot favourite for this, and I think you can forgive any horse one bad run. He obviously wasn’t himself at Newmarket where he got upset in the stalls, and that run was too bad to be true. I think Ancient Wisdom is the main danger, but he didn’t strike me as a horse who would win the Derby when he ran at York.

Barry Orr, Betfair You need to have a lot of trust in both City Of Troy and Aidan O’Brien to face into the favourite here, but if anyone can do it, Ballydoyle can. Dancing Gemini ran a cracker in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains and to my eye he looks like a step up in trip will bring more improvement in him. He’s my each-way bet in a competitive running.

Jess Stafford, Racing TV presenter My head says Ancient Wisdom, my heart says Dancing Gemini. I can't get away from the fact Ancient Wisdom was an excellent Futurity Stakes winner at Doncaster last season. All his form from his two-year-old performances is solid and I think he’ll come forward from his Dante run. His pedigree suggests he’ll improve for this distance and I can say the same for Dancing Gemini . I love how he is by a Derby winner in Camelot and out of a dam by a Derby winner in Australia. His second in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains was really eyecatching and I'd love to see him do it for the Teals.