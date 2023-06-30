'He looks capable of outrunning his odds' - who do the experts fancy on Northumberland Plate day?

It's Plate day ( 2.05 ) at Newcastle. Who do you like?

Phill Anderson, Irish Spotlight tipster At a big price I've taken a chance on Good Show , who could be an improver over this new trip. He stayed a mile and six furlongs on soft ground last season and has shaped like a real stamina test would bring the best out of him this term. He's less exposed than most of his rivals having just his eighth career start and looks capable of outrunning odds of 20-1.

Cam Hardie, jockey Post Impressionist carries stand-out form after finishing behind the winner of a St Leger and is now rated 95, so could be crucially well handicapped. My only doubt is race fitness and the in-form Billy Loughnane on Adjuvant , with a lovely draw in seven, could be the one with a good position throughout the race.

Andrew Lobo, Ladbrokes All the money has been for Golden Rules probably due to the enthusiastic owner's interview on Sky Sports Racing, so good luck to him! Post Impressionist is pretty obvious against him and looks to be drifting to a fair price now for connections who have likely targeted the race.