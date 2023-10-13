'He looks an excellent each-way bet' - our experts with their verdicts on the weekend action

It's Cesarewitch day at Newmarket. Who wins?

Luke Harvey, broadcaster I think Wordsworth will run well at a big price. I know he's got some high-class form but I was surprised by how quick he was at Bangor over hurdles, he was never off the bridle. I like the angle of a horse having taken to hurdles really well and then going back on the Flat. Horses who change disciplines seem to do well and they're claiming off him too.

Adam Killeen, Betfair Jesse Evans finished second in the Galway Hurdle for the second year in a row in the summer and then ran a cracker in the Irish Cesarewitch when beaten just a length off 96. He gets to run off 95 here and considering how consistent he has been this season he looks an excellent each-way bet in a tricky looking heat.

Tom Park, Weekender editor I like the chances of The Shunter. He kept on well over a trip far too short when fourth in a 1m4½f handicap at Gowran in August. He clearly needs a good bit further than that and this 2m2f trip should be ideal for him. I’ll also have a small each-way play on Wonderwall, who could outrun his huge odds.