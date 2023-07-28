'He has a decent each-way chance at 33-1' - Cieren Fallon and Leonna Mayor deliver their big-race views

The King George is a cracker. Who wins?

Richard Birch, tipster I was confident Desert Crown would win this race until news broke of his withdrawal. Hukum produced a career-best when defeating Desert Crown at Sandown on his reappearance in May and thrashed Pyledriver by four and a quarter lengths in last year’s Coronation Cup. He hasn’t yet got the credit he deserves. Everyone will be hailing him a champion after he gives Auguste Rodin 11lb and a beating.

Pat Cooney, bet365 I’m not sure if we’re all over thinking this, as I have no doubt Auguste Rodin is the best horse in the race. I suppose soft ground is the great equaliser here, and he would be better on better ground, but he has to be the pick.

Cieren Fallon, jockey Auguste Rodin has to be the horse to beat. He’s unbeaten since he’s gone up in trip to 1m4f and loves cut in the ground. Also, he has the best jockey in the world on board [Ryan Moore] and I fancy him to come out on top in a fascinating contest.