'He could be a Group horse in handicap company' - who do the experts fancy?

It's the final day of Royal Ascot. Who wins a cracking Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee ( 3.40 )?

Rupert Bell, broadcaster I’m going to side with Highfield Princess to go one better than on Tuesday. She improves with racing and is the best sprinter in Britain. I respect Artorius but he had a few cracks last year and couldn’t get the job done, so I’m going for the John Quinn-trained mare to do the business.

Neil Callan, jockey I hope it's my ride Emaraaty Ana , who's coming into his time of year now. He needed his first run at York and his Haydock Sprint Cup win last year and a second in the Breeders' Cup Sprint shows he’s very capable and loves fast ground. Wellington is coming over from Hong Kong and I know him well, having finished behind him while I was riding there. If he brings his top form, he’s going to do well as I think this track at 6f will suit him.

James Knight, Coral This looks really tough. I couldn't be trusting Artorius at the price and Highfield Princess doesn't seem to transfer her very best to Ascot for some reason. Sacred went pretty close in this last year has a run behind her this season, so with conditions to suit she's a tentative pick, albeit this isn't a race I'll be getting heavily involved in.