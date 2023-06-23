Racing Post logo
OpinionThe Saturday Jury
premium

'He could be a Group horse in handicap company' - who do the experts fancy?

It's the final day of Royal Ascot. Who wins a cracking Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee (3.40)? 

Rupert Bell, broadcaster I’m going to side with Highfield Princess to go one better than on Tuesday. She improves with racing and is the best sprinter in Britain. I respect Artorius but he had a few cracks last year and couldn’t get the job done, so I’m going for the John Quinn-trained mare to do the business. 

Neil Callan, jockey I hope it's my ride Emaraaty Ana, who's coming into his time of year now. He needed his first run at York and his Haydock Sprint Cup win last year and a second in the Breeders' Cup Sprint shows he’s very capable and loves fast ground. Wellington is coming over from Hong Kong and I know him well, having finished behind him while I was riding there. If he brings his top form, he’s going to do well as I think this track at 6f will suit him.  

James Knight, Coral This looks really tough. I couldn't be trusting Artorius at the price and Highfield Princess doesn't seem to transfer her very best to Ascot for some reason. Sacred went pretty close in this last year has a run behind her this season, so with conditions to suit she's a tentative pick, albeit this isn't a race I'll be getting heavily involved in. 

23 June 2023
