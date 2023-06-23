She could yet prove exceptional - Tahiyra doesn't need to be at her best in classy win

Tahiyra didn't have to be at her best to beat inferior rivals in the Coronation Stakes, a Racing Post Rating of 116+ making some allowance for the comfort of her third Group 1 win, but this was another stylish success that suggests she can rate higher granted suitable conditions and a stronger pace to aim at.

With her nearest rival on form, Meditate, having finished behind her the three times they had met previously, this looked a straightforward task for Tahiyra if coping with the faster conditions. Quickening smartly to seal the race, she looked better than the bare form and, although runner-up Remarquee was hampered and rallied, she had no answer to Tahiyra's turn of pace.

This was clearly a step forward from Remarquee , though, after her Guineas disappointment, and an improved RPR of 112 fits with the expected level of a Coronation Stakes runner-up. She too looks capable of rating higher back under easier conditions.