State Man returns lowest winning rating in Champion Hurdle since 1992

State Man: edges out Irish Point to land Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham
State Man (L): edges out Irish Point to land the Champion Hurdle at CheltenhamCredit: Alan Crowhurst

With last year's runner-up State Man (170) taking a Racing Post Rating in excess of 160 into the race, this looked on paper the weakest running of the Champion Hurdle this century and, in recording a figure of 160, State Man returned the lowest winning rating in the race since Royal Gait (160) in 1992. 

A relatively steady pace resulted in a winning time around a second slower than that posted by Supreme Hurdle winner Slade Steel (149+) in the opening race and it's not a race that lends itself to being rated highly.

Rated 166 when proving no match for Constitution Hill 12 months ago, State Man will presumably be back to defend his crown next year when it's hard to imagine that he will not face a stiffer examination.

Steve MasonSenior handicapper

Published on 12 March 2024inRacing Post Ratings

Last updated 18:33, 12 March 2024

