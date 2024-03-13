Captain Guinness picks up the pieces but winning figure is joint-lowest this century
In his pre-festival stable tour, when describing the Champion Chase prospects of Captain Guinness, Henry de Bromhead pointed out that his horse had run a "savage" race last year and felt he "could maybe pick up the pieces if anything goes wrong with the big guys". His analysis proved spot-on.
Rated 165 when a respectable ten-length second behind easy winner Energumene (179) last season, he didn't need to run to the level of a typical winner of the race to go one better on Wednesday. With Jonbon, who had beaten him at Sandown last April, failing to make the line-up and his Dublin Chase conqueror El Fabiolo (179) pulling up early on, he probably didn't need to step up much on last year's figure to land the prize this time around.
A winning RPR of 167 rates a small personal best but falls around 7lb below the ten-year average winning mark for the race and is the joint-lowest winning figure this century.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 13 March 2024inRacing Post Ratings
Last updated 18:30, 13 March 2024
- State Man returns lowest winning rating in Champion Hurdle since 1992
- Bobbyjo winner I Am Maximus top of list for Grand National but there's room for jumping improvement
- Il Etait Temps a live Arkle contender - but don't rule out British challenger in wide-open division
- It's difficult to see anyone taking his crown - Galopin Des Champs back to his best and rightly favourite for the Gold Cup
- Racing Post Ratings: Hewick wins marginally below-par King George VI Chase on a card when Il Est Francais proves the star
- Grab £20 in free bets with Ladbrokes for day two's races: Cheltenham Festival betting offer
- Cheltenham Festival Midnite Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets
- William Hill Cheltenham Festival betting offer: bet £10, get £75 in free bets
- Cheltenham Festival day three betting guide: extra places & best each-way terms for every race on Thursday
- These are the biggest Cheltenham Festival bookmaker sign-up bonuses, ranked
- State Man returns lowest winning rating in Champion Hurdle since 1992
- Bobbyjo winner I Am Maximus top of list for Grand National but there's room for jumping improvement
- Il Etait Temps a live Arkle contender - but don't rule out British challenger in wide-open division
- It's difficult to see anyone taking his crown - Galopin Des Champs back to his best and rightly favourite for the Gold Cup
- Racing Post Ratings: Hewick wins marginally below-par King George VI Chase on a card when Il Est Francais proves the star
- Grab £20 in free bets with Ladbrokes for day two's races: Cheltenham Festival betting offer
- Cheltenham Festival Midnite Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets
- William Hill Cheltenham Festival betting offer: bet £10, get £75 in free bets
- Cheltenham Festival day three betting guide: extra places & best each-way terms for every race on Thursday
- These are the biggest Cheltenham Festival bookmaker sign-up bonuses, ranked