Willie Mullins in dreamland and rivals in awe of his era-defining century of Cheltenham Festival wins

On an extraordinary day in the Cotswolds, Willie Mullins hoovered up the first five places in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle, claimed the Brown Advisory with his sole runner and then crowned the occasion with a historic century of festival wins when Jasmin De Vaux plundered a lucky 13th Champion Bumper.

There were a couple of false dawns and even as the light faded in the finale the ton looked like it might have to wait. Then Patrick Mullins pressed go on Jasmin De Vaux and it was done.

Just shy of 30 years after Tourist Attraction's victory in the 1995 Supreme Novices' Hurdle, the training behemoth scaled a peak that seems hopelessly out of reach to most mere mortals.