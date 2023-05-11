'We need a bit of luck sometimes' - Brian Hughes gifted extraordinary Huntingdon winner
Blueberry Wine was gifted victory in the feature 2m½f handicap chase in extraordinary fashion after leader Captain Broomfield dramatically threw away his advantage in the closing stages.
Captain Broomfield, trained by Emma Lavelle, jumped the last a couple of lengths clear of the rest and had the race in full control before suddenly veering off to his left all the way across the track. That allowed Blueberry Wine to fight back on the run-in as he was kept straight by Brian Hughes, and they capitalised to win by three-quarters of a length.
The victory was a fifth for Blueberry Wine, who carries the Red Rum silks, and also puts Hughes into the outright lead in the jump jockeys' championship as he bids to win the title for a fourth time.
The dramatic finale
Hughes told Racing TV: "The other horse was about three or four lengths in front of me and he went to the other side of the track – he's covered a lot of ground from the back of the last. That probably swung it in our favour. My lad's a grand consistent horse, the other is more unexposed but that's the way it is sometimes. We need a bit of luck sometimes."
Blueberry Wine won on his second start back from a long break in March, and Hughes added: "It's taken a bit of patience from trainer and owner to get here but he's won two already [in 2023] and there's no reason why he can't go on into the summer."
