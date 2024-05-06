Down Royal double makes it 14 winners in 14 days for unstoppable Gavin Cromwell
- 1st1Born Braverfav8/11
- 2nd2Gold In The Rivers5/2
- 3rd4Gold Cup Bailly6/1
Gavin Cromwell has begun the new jumps season the way he finished the last one after Tell Us This and Born Braver provided him with a 13-1 double and made it 14 winners in the last 14 days for the red-hot trainer.
Tell Us This and Conor Stone-Walsh got Cromwell off the mark for the new season after surviving a small scare at the last and a stewards' inquiry in the 2m1f handicap hurdle, while Born Braver followed up his Naas win last month in the 3m hurdle under Kieren Buckley.
Up to his old Tricks
The first beginners' chase of the new season went to course specialist Magic Tricks.
He pulled a rabbit out of the hat to land a valuable hurdle at the track's big meeting in November and here he made a winning start to his new career under Jody McGarvey, jumping fluently and finding plenty for pressure to score by a length and a quarter.
Six-in-a-row for Ballyphilip
Ballyphilip has turned into a winning machine of late after taking the 2m7f maiden hunter chase just 48 hours after landing a point at Necarne.
The Caroline McCaldin-trained six-year-old has now won six on the bounce after Noel McParlan timed his challenge to perfection on the 9-2 shot to win by two and a quarter lengths from Drumnasoo.
Marlacoo makes his mark
We might have seen a smart one in the concluding bumper after Stuart Crawford unleashed Marlacoo, a son of Wings Of Eagles, to make a winning debut by six lengths under Alex Harvey.
Published on 6 May 2024
Last updated 19:06, 6 May 2024
