'It’s great to be back' - Adam Wedge makes winning return from three-month injury layoff on Ionity

Adam Wedge made a winning return from three months on the sidelines on 7-2 favourite Ionity in the second division of the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

Wedge, who had been out with a back injury, was third on Everyonesacritic in the opening division, won by Jasmin De Grugy , on his first ride since steering Mumbles to victory at Chepstow in January.

A day after that success for boss Evan Williams, Wedge fractured three vertebrae in a schooling fall at Martin Keighley’s yard. The dual Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey was forced to miss the major spring fixtures but swiftly made up for lost time when Ionity went one better than last month’s handicap debut second at Hereford.

“It’s a lovely place to come for the first day back,” Wedge told Sky Sports Racing. “The Injured Jockeys Fund at Oaksey House have been fantastic.

“It’s part and parcel of horseracing, we get injured and get used to it, but it’s great to be back. I missed the end of the season but May and June are always busy enough, so we’ll try to make a bit of hay.”

Can’t Say was the 50-1 rank outsider of ten runners in the 3m handicap hurdle but the Chris Down-trained nine-year-old made a mockery of those odds when recording his first victory at the sixth attempt under rules.

Sean Bowen struck on his first ride for Christian Williams when Shiroccosmagicbaby , who was available at 8-1 in the morning, justified being backed into 7-2 favouritism for the 3m mares’ handicap chase.

