'We've collected a goose along the way' - bizarre incident as favourite collides with bird

A goose flew onto the track and collided with one of the runners in a bizarre incident during the 5f novice at Windsor.

Tears Of A Clown, who led up the four-runner field, was widest of all as they passed halfway, when a goose flew across the track towards the leader.

Rhiain Ingram, rider of Tears Of A Clown, looked to brace for impact as it headed straight towards her, but the goose quickly turned and moved right into the path of the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Revenue.

The favourite collided with the goose, which forced him to take a mis-step, with commentator Richard Hoiles exclaiming: "We've collected a goose along the way there. The runners had to swerve and they're wide apart now."

Tears Of A Clown, who was unaffected by the incident, continued to stay widest of all, while the other runners swerved towards the inside, with Revenue having to be pushed along.

Nothing could get to the front-runner, who scooted clear by five lengths, while Revenue could only manage third.

On Sky Sports Racing, Matt Chapman said: "This was like Top Gun wasn't it – goose gets involved. Tears Of A Clown had a clear run and was away and gone to be frank.

"It's difficult to know what to make of the rest of it, but the goose clearly played a part in Revenue's performance. I think Revenue gave the goose a kicking, it's extraordinary stuff. I don't think Tears Of A Clown got any contact, he just swerved out of the way, but this has set the cat among the pigeons – or the goose among the horses!"

Revenue Spotlight in-running comment:

"Raced in second, hampered by a goose and pushed along over 2f out, went second and ridden over 1f out, lost second and weakened inside final furlong."

How it unfolded

The goose flies onto the track towards Tears Of A Clown and Rhiain Ingram, who looks to brace for impact Credit: Sky Sports Racing

The goose quickly turns and moves right into the path of favourite Revenue (red) Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Revenue collides with the goose Credit: Sky Sports Racing

The goose flies off as Revenue is forced to the inside and pushed along Credit: Sky Sports Racing

