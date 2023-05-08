Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
17:15 Windsor

'We've collected a goose along the way' - bizarre incident as favourite collides with bird

A goose flies onto the track before colliding with Revenue (red)
A goose flies onto the track before colliding with Revenue (red)Credit: Sky Sports Racing
Play4 ran
17:15 Windsor5f Flat
Distance: 5fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Tears Of A Clown
    10/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Palmar Bay
    5/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Revenue
    fav11/10

A goose flew onto the track and collided with one of the runners in a bizarre incident during the 5f novice at Windsor.

Tears Of A Clown, who led up the four-runner field, was widest of all as they passed halfway, when a goose flew across the track towards the leader.

Rhiain Ingram, rider of Tears Of A Clown, looked to brace for impact as it headed straight towards her, but the goose quickly turned and moved right into the path of the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Revenue.

The favourite collided with the goose, which forced him to take a mis-step, with commentator Richard Hoiles exclaiming: "We've collected a goose along the way there. The runners had to swerve and they're wide apart now."

Tears Of A Clown, who was unaffected by the incident, continued to stay widest of all, while the other runners swerved towards the inside, with Revenue having to be pushed along.

Nothing could get to the front-runner, who scooted clear by five lengths, while Revenue could only manage third.

On Sky Sports Racing, Matt Chapman said: "This was like Top Gun wasn't it – goose gets involved. Tears Of A Clown had a clear run and was away and gone to be frank.

"It's difficult to know what to make of the rest of it, but the goose clearly played a part in Revenue's performance. I think Revenue gave the goose a kicking, it's extraordinary stuff. I don't think Tears Of A Clown got any contact, he just swerved out of the way, but this has set the cat among the pigeons – or the goose among the horses!"

Revenue Spotlight in-running comment:

"Raced in second, hampered by a goose and pushed along over 2f out, went second and ridden over 1f out, lost second and weakened inside final furlong."

How it unfolded

Goose flies onto the track towards Tears Of A Clown and Rhiain Ingram, who looks to brace for impact
The goose flies onto the track towards Tears Of A Clown and Rhiain Ingram, who looks to brace for impactCredit: Sky Sports Racing
Goose flies onto the track before colliding with Revenue (red)
The goose quickly turns and moves right into the path of favourite Revenue (red)Credit: Sky Sports Racing
Revenue collides with the goose
Revenue collides with the gooseCredit: Sky Sports Racing
The goose flies off as Revenue is forced to the inside and pushed along
The goose flies off as Revenue is forced to the inside and pushed alongCredit: Sky Sports Racing

Read this next:

Extraordinary moment at Newmarket start as Ryan Moore caught up in another rider's equipment 

Snap! The racehorses who turned crocodile on their rivals  

Eye Of The Water avoids eventual runner-up who tries to bite winner in the finish  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 8 May 2023Last updated 19:19, 8 May 2023
icon
17:15 WindsorPlay
British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race)4 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Tears Of A Clown
    10/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    3Palmar Bay
    5/4
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Revenue
    fav11/10
more inReports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inReports