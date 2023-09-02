'We gave the public what they wanted' - cheers ring out as Frankie Dettori claims big-race double on first visit to Hungary

Hungary's racing public had to wait a long time before Frankie Dettori was finally lured to Budapest's historic Kincsem Park, but racing's greatest showman ensured their patience was rewarded when making off with a big-race double aboard a pair of British-trained horses, both carrying the familiar pink and green silks of Dr Jim and Mrs Fitri Hay.

The performance by the Paul and Oliver Cole-trained Splendent proved the highlight of the day as he ran away from local winning machine Agreement to land the Kincsem Dij, a local Group 1 race which Hungarian racing officials hope to see given international Listed status by the European Pattern Committee in time.

Having treated the packed crowds to a second flying dismount, Dettori said of Spendent: "I'd watched the replays and the horse is very lazy but I had a good start and when I got halfway around the turn, I kicked. I wanted to make sure that 2,400 [metres] was 2,400. He gallops all day."

The Hays brought four UK-based horses to a meeting which has previously struggled to attract foreign-trained raiders, while the presence of Dettori in his final season was the icing on the cake for organisers.

"It's been a very good day and full credit to the Hays and all the trainers because it's a long way to bring the horses," said Dettori. "We gave the public what they wanted and this is going to open new doors for European horses coming to Budapest, and it's going to make racing better."

Dettori rode four locally-trained horses across the card without success, but made no mistake with his first ride in the Hay silks when landing the Connolly's Red Mills-sponsored Imperial Dij over a mile.

Rising Hungarian star Rebeka Gonczi looked briefly as if she might threaten to spoil the party with the Hay second string, Sceptic, but after being trapped wide early aboard Silent Film for Ian Williams, Dettori gradually made his way down to the rail and powered clear inside the final furlong.

Much of the day revolved around celebrating Dettori's career, with filmed tributes to his greatest moments at Ascot and elsewhere, as well as highlighting Hungary's proud history in racing.

A film showing Dettori's rockstar arrival on Friday and his tour of the track and the facilities was played out to the crowd and on the broadcast feed.

"They've been trying to get me to come for a long time and finally we did it," said Dettori. "I walked the track and it's in tremendous condition. The grass is good, the ground is not too fast. It's a completely virgin track and there's perfect conditions."

