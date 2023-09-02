'We knew he had ability' - boost for Charlie Appleby as Aablan does the business in Solario Stakes

Sandown's Solario Stakes has produced some stars and Aablan emerged on top in the race on Saturday.

Trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin, Aablan was ridden by James Doyle and was able to repel Inishfallen, while Devil's Point was third.

The win provided a boost for Appleby's Newmarket stable, which has not fired on all cylinders through the summer.

A homebred, the well-backed 7-4 shot won on his debut over 7f at Newmarket in July and battled well to prevail by a neck from the 22-1 second.

Doyle, riding because Appleby's main jockey William Buick was at Chester, said: "He has done that well and I was pleased with him. His debut race didn't work out in terms of how it was run and we didn't learn a lot about him.

"We knew he had ability going into that race and he won, which was nice, but we've learned a lot more today."

High-profile winners of the Solario include Raven's Pass, who struck in 2007 before Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Breeders' Cup Classic glory the following season.

He was trained by John Gosden, whose Kingman enjoyed Solario success in 2013 before developing into an electric four-time Group 1-winning miler.

2018 Derby hero Masar, who also represented Appleby and Godolphin, also won a Solario, as did Too Darn Hot, another Gosden ace who went on to make his mark at the highest level.

Doyle, on Kingman and Masar for their victories in the Group 3, added of his latest winner: "I wasn't able to teach him all that much on his debut, but today was another learning curve. He's quite flamboyant in his early paces, so it's key to conserve that energy and the race couldn't have worked out much better.

"We were able to get some cover, which helped and he was soon nicely under control. He gets through the line well, so I was keen to let him go through his paces. He hasn't got an electric turn of foot but I knew this [seven-furlong] distance would be perfect with a stiff finish. Going further will be better for him.

"With this fella, a lot will depend on how he takes his races, so I don't think Charlie will be in a great rush to make a decision on a target. He's a lively character and takes a bit of managing, but the team at home have done a great job with him."

Aablan is 33-1 for Coral for next year's 2,000 Guineas, which is sponsored by Qipco.

