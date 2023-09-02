'She's clearly in the form of her life' - Group 1 options open for Heredia following impressive Atalanta success

Heredia earned another step up in class when coming from last to first to provide Richard Hannon with his first success in the Virgin Bet Atalanta Stakes.

She was sent off the 5-2 favourite in the Group 3 under Sean Levey after bouncing back to form with a comfortable victory in the Listed Dick Hern Stakes at Haydock.

The four-year-old, who landed last season's Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot, followed up when finishing clear of Queen For You, with Potapova in third.

"She was drawn ten of ten, which made things a lot more difficult for her," said Hannon. "I don't think they went overly quick and she had to come a bit wide. I thought she'd run well after her last run. She's clearly in the form of her life and has never been moving better, although she was a bit of a madam at the stalls.

"I felt we'd be lucky to win a Listed race earlier in the year but she's thrived with racing. She looks great. She was a fast two-year-old and has got better with age."

When asked if the improvement was down to her trainer, Hannon said: "When it goes right it's down to the trainer. When it goes wrong it's that man Sean Levey."

Connections mentioned the Group 1 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on October 7 as a potential target before potentially aiming Heredia at a US campaign.

"We were talking earlier about some of the big races, perhaps in America," added Hannon. "She's fully justified to take on one or two of those opportunities."

Cambridgeshire target

Dual Identity went one better than last year with a comfortable success in the 1m2f handicap to set up a tilt at this month's bet365 Cambridgeshire.

The five-year-old, who missed out to Protagonist last season, finished four and a half lengths clear of 22-1 shot Certain Lad, who narrowly claimed second from Stay Well.

He is entered in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket on September 30 and was cut to 12-1 (from 33) with Paddy Power following his success for Marco Ghiani and William Knight.

Dual Identity: winner at Sandown on Saturday Credit: Mark Cranham

"His mark has come down and he's run off 1lb higher than last year," said Knight. "He was a good second in this race last year and has dropped to a winnable mark. He's won so well, almost a bit too well. The plan was always to run here before going for the Cambridgeshire. That run should definitely get him in the race."

Dual Identity is owned by Kennet Valley Syndicates, which struck at York's Ebor meeting last week with talented juvenile Dragon Leader.

"They've been great supporters of mine," added Knight. "Every year they seem to find a nice horse and last week they had another nice winner. We also train Sir Busker for them. He's been a real stalwart for the yard and will hopefully run at Haydock next week after a long time off."

Perfect start

Oisin Orr made his first ride at Sandown a winning one when Maywake stretched four lengths clear in the 7f handicap.

The Richard Fahey-trained five-year-old scored at Thirsk in August and was dropping back in trip after finishing fifth over a mile last time.

"I got the run of the race," said Orr. "He didn't really get the mile at Windsor and dropping back in trip seemed to do the trick.

"He went up a good few pounds for winning at Thirsk and we thought maybe the handicapper had him, but the ease in the ground helped him a lot."

'We knew he had ability' - boost for Charlie Appleby as Aablan does the business in Solario Stakes

