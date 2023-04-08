'This month has been amazing' - Moore delighted as Inneston continues rampant April

Gary Moore's remarkable start to April continued when Inneston struck in the opening race, giving him his tenth winner from 22 runners this month.

Arriving on the back of two placed efforts in competitive handicaps at Sandown and Newbury, Inneston justified his price of 4-9 under the trainer's son Jamie, who was riding his first winner since returning from injury.

"It's nice to get his head back in front," said Moore. "It also qualifies him for the race at Sandown later this month which I hope he can go well in. You never know how good they can be, but I hope he can rate higher."

Aggagio secured the yard an across-the-card double at Haydock, and Moore could not be happier with how the spring is turning out.

"This month has been amazing," he said. "Everything we send to the racecourse seems to run well at the moment and it's nice to see – long may it continue.

"I thought we'd have our best ever year, but because of the weather it's probably cost me ten or 12 winners, but I'm still really satisfised with how the season's gone."

Aggagio won three times on the Flat at Goodwood last season for Moore and he hopes to have plenty on the go over the summer period.

"There's a few races at Goodwood again for Aggagio and we have some quite nice three-year-old maidens who we hope can go on to be good horses as the season goes on."

Fox finally strikes

Fox Pro had been winless since landing a Listed hurdle at Compiegne in May 2019, but rallied bravely to snap his losing sequence for Jane Williams in the 2m5f handicap chase.

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.