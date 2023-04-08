'They've settled him down and I love him to bits' - ex-plater lands £50,000 prize

Gary Robinson had the last laugh as Aggagio, the horse he was told he had paid too much for after buying him out of a seller "on a whim", landed a £50,000 hurdle on Saturday.

The Hampshire-based owner admitted he had just hoped to win a race with the five-year-old, who was scoring his seventh success since he bought him for £23,000 following his victory in a three-runner platers' contest at Goodwood in 2021 and sent him to Gary Moore.

Aggagio took the cavani.co.uk Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Final in good style under 5lb claimer Caoilin Quinn and Robinson said: "It's absolutely amazing. He's a dear horse, he's brought me loads of luck.

"I bought him out of a seller, it was a bit of a spur of the moment thing and everyone thought I'd paid too much. I just thought 'he's got his head in front today, let's hope he can do it for me.'

"But we've had him for 18 months, last year he won three times at Goodwood and he's now won seven in all for me."

Things did not start entirely smoothly, as Robinson recalled: "Aggagio's former trainer said he was a little bit troublesome and first time out for me he went to Plumpton and it took him three-quarters of an hour to get him back in the wagon to go home.

"But he's sorted himself out, they've settled him down at Gary's yard and I love him to bits."

Nor is Aggagio the only evidence of Robinson's Midas touch. "He's just the third horse I've had," the owner said. "I'm relatively lucky, I had a big win last year in the Goffs Million at the Curragh with Galeron."

Aggagio was a beaten favourite at Fontwell last month and his owner said: "The ground was too heavy for him but today he was bottom weight with Caoilin claiming 5lb. He's a great little horse."

Quinn won the Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle here in November and said: "This seems to be my lucky place!

But he was quick to praise the trainer's son and said: "All credit for this goes to Josh [Moore], he was adamant we should come up here with him today. He gave me my instructions, to pop him out and be very positive on him and it's worked."

Read these next:

is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.