Ryan Mania making the most of his chances as quirky The Electrician scores at Carlisle

Ryan Mania's commitment was rewarded in kind when The Electrician, his only ride on the card, got up to win by a short head in the 2m5f handicap chase.

Trained by Mike Smith, the seven-year-old bounced back from a string of lesser efforts in gutsy fashion and Mania believes there could be plenty more to come.

Mania said: "Job done. He's a frustrating horse but has plenty of ability. He just doesn't always show up on the day. It's great for his patient owners and it was a great training performance from Mike to get him there in good shape.

"He doesn't always give you everything and I probably got there too soon. He idled and drifted towards the paddock, but he finished well and I could barely pull him up. He could improve for going further and, on his day, he has a lot of ability."

Mania will pop up 280 miles away at Ffos Las on Sunday for one ride and then travels to Plumpton on Monday for one ride, but he is happy to be keeping busy despite the hours of driving.

"We'll see what happens," he added. "The only downside about travelling is being away from family and the kids, but it's worth it when you have wins."

Shark bite

Largy Shark maintained his unbeaten record over hurdles with an impressive win in the 2m3½f novice hurdle.

Daryl Jacob always looked confident on the Stuart Crawford-trained six-year-old, who quickened away by four and a half lengths to follow up his Ayr debut success.

