'This is a dream come true for them' - trainer Milton Harris delighted for owners of Mullinaree

Mullinaree brought up a five-timer for trainer Milton Harris with victory in the 2m4f handicap hurdle and Graded targets are now on the agenda in the autumn.

Leading conditional Bradley Harris has been on board for all five victories and kept things simple on the 15-8 favourite, taking the lead early and scoring by a length and three-quarters.

Bought by Harris last year and now running in the colours of Kate Kenyon, the seven-year-old had already gone up a stone in the ratings since his winning run started in March and is set to rise again from his latest mark of 124.

The winning trainer said: "I bought him because he was third in a bumper I won with Copshill Lad and it just made sense. He just needed to relax, which he is starting to understand. These are new owners who are enthusiastic and this is a dream come true for them."

He added: "He's going to be rated 130-plus now. Without getting too far ahead of ourselves, and I need to speak to the owners, but we might give him a break and have a go at the Persian War at Chepstow. He'll still be a novice hurdler then."

More success for Lad

County Tipperary trainer Andy Slattery struck with his sole runner when Killeemore Lad, ridden by conditional Cian Quirke, landed the 2m novice hurdle to follow up last month's maiden win at Kilbeggan.

Read these next:

'It's been a very good week' - four from five and a £100,000 sprint for teenage claimer

'We'll have a few tonight' - Alan King ready to party after saddling his 2,000th winner

'We think he's better than his current mark' - jockey Kieran Shoemark impressed by Saxon King

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.