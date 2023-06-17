Racing Post logo
15:20 Chester

'We think he's better than his current mark' - jockey Kieran Shoemark impressed by Saxon King

Play10 ran
15:20 Chester7½f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 7½fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Saxon King
    15/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Royal Dubai
    9/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    12Sophia's Starlight
    9/2

Saxon King pulls clear of his rivals to win the mile novice under Tom Marquand
Saxon King made it three wins from his last four starts with victory in Class 2 feature handicapCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Saxon King made it three wins from his last four starts as he took the feature 7½f handicap for trainer Charlie Hills.

The son of Zoustar was visiting the Roodee for the first time in his career and he did well to defy a poor draw out wide in stall ten under jockey Kieran Shoemark.

Shoemark told Sky Sports Racing: "We got a lovely position in the race and I didn't have to take him back or mess him about.

"He got a lovely smooth run round and we were following the right horse. He had one target to beat [Sophia's Starlight] and that was the horse John Egan was riding. He's very game and we think he's better than his current mark.

"He loved the ground – he wouldn't want it too quick so this ground is ideal for him. That played to his strengths and he's done it well in the end."

Vintage victory

Three horses affected by the stalls fiasco in the Dash at Epsom finished first, second and third in the 5f handicap. Vintage Clarets, trained by Richard Fahey, got the verdict in a tight photo-finish against Lihou with a further neck back to Ancient Times.

Winning rider Callum Hutchinson told Sky Sports Racing: "He started well but we just had to go back a bit as the field came across which wasn't ideal. Coming into the final bend he has found a gap and quickened well to lead close home."

'It's been a very good week' - four from five and a £100,000 sprint for teenage claimer  

David GriffithsReporter
Published on 17 June 2023Last updated 17:41, 17 June 2023
