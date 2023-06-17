'It's been a very good week' - four from five and a £100,000 sprint for teenage claimer

Teenage apprentice Connor Planas capped a highly successful week by landing the biggest prize of his career on Quinault in the £100,000 Oakmere Homes Supporting Macmillan Sprint Stakes.

The 5lb claimer got the Stuart Williams-trained 15-2 shot up close home to make it four winners from five rides in the last seven days, on a sprinter completing his own five-timer.

"A hundred yards from the line I thought he was just going to get done but he battled gamely," said Planas, 19, who rode his first winner only 13 months ago.

"This is my biggest win so far and I was delighted to get the ride, I can't thank Mr Williams enough. It's been a very good week. My agent, Freddy Tylicki, is doing a great job, getting me some really nice rides and I am thankful for it."

Planas came in for the ride as fellow apprentice Luke Catton could not make the weight and Williams said of the 25,000gns buy: "He hasn't been the easiest at home and Luke has done a lot of work to keep him quiet.

"It's a shame he hasn't been able to ride him the last twice. Quinault got a little bit warm in the preliminaries but he settled nicely in the race and Connor gave him a lovely ride, just managing to get him there on the line."

Quick success

Jason Hart may be best known as the jockey on the fastest mare in training, but he showed he is just as effective on a stayer with a fine tactical ride on Quickthorn.

He warmed up for his reunion with three-time Group 1 5f winner Highfield Princess in Tuesday's King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot by judging things perfectly in the Listed 1m6f Sky Bet Grand Cup, making plenty of use of the 7-4 shot yet keeping enough left to hold off 11-8 favourite Israr.

Hart, beaten just a head on Quickthorn in the Ebor here in 2021, said: "It's nice to get back on him and to win is even better. He's a gutsy horse. I'd watched the second horse's replays and I thought the way to beat him was if I got him stretched and tried to outstay him."

Hart also won the two-year-old maiden on Twilight Romance.

Quickthorn's trainer Hughie Morrison said: "Jason gave him a lovely ride. He gave him every chance, let the horse do what he wanted to do and obviously saved enough for the end, where he probably just outstayed the other one."

British first for Townend

Three-time Irish women's champion amateur jump jockey Jody Townend won her weight in champagne by landing the Queen Mother's Cup on Kihavah, her first Flat ride in Britain.

Only danger late on was a loose horse and the rider said: "I got a bit of a fright as I thought it was a challenger, but he actually helped me, he kept me going to the line. It's a great pleasure to be here and it's a lovely prize."

Winning trainer Adrian Keatley had been quick to snap up Townend and said: "When you can get the best, you take them."

Jody Townend won her weight in champagne Credit: David Carr

Lady Halifax honoured

Celebrations for the 52nd Macmillan charity raceday at York were given an extra boost by the award of an OBE to former president the Countess of Halifax, for voluntary services to people affected by cancer, in the King's birthday honours list.

Lady Halifax, a successful owner-breeder with her husband, was a racecourse steward for many years, is a past chair of Pontefract racecourse and current president of the National Horseracing College.

She rode in the charity race on the York card in 2019 at the age of 69 and Claire Rowney, executive director of fundraising at Macmillan, whose 52 charity days here have now raised more than £10 million, said: "We are absolutely delighted and it was never more deserved.

"Camilla has done such a lot of work for Macmillan and for the local community. She was our president for many years and played a really huge part in elevating fundraising and encouraging Macmillan to think more carefully about the services we provide in Yorkshire.

"I know she does lots and lots of things that people just don't see. We're proud to continue to work with her and have her as one of our most favourite Yorkshire supporters."

Lady Halifax accepting a cheque on Macmillan charity day at York in 2014

Read this next:

'It's a great shame he's handing in his licence, he can certainly do the job' - Kingscote laments Dalgleish departure

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.