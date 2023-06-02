'The syndicate are having the time of their lives' - Bobsleigh's win has connections dreaming of Ascot

Royal Ascot beckons for Bobsleigh after the unbeaten juvenile landed the Woodcote Stakes for Eve Johnson Houghton and Charlie Bishop.

Sent off at 5-1, the winner followed up a comfortable debut success at Brighton when powering three-quarters of a length clear of Balon D'Or having been held up early.

His owners, The Woodway 20 syndicate, landed the 2021 Windsor Castle Stakes with Chipotle and the same race could be under consideration for Bobsleigh.

"He did exactly what we planned," said Johnson Houghton. "We knew they'd go fast but we also knew he had a good turn of foot and he did it impressively.

"When I bought him he was really small but he's just grown and thrived since being gelded. He's done well and the syndicate are having the time of their lives."

The trainer said Bobsleigh had "plenty of boot" and could easily drop back to five furlongs for the Listed Windsor Castle, while admitting the Group 2 Coventry Stakes over a furlong further was looking pretty "hot".

"The Windsor Castle is probably more winnable," said winning rider Bishop. "But if he improves again and we think it's worth a go then we might go for the Coventry.

"He's done nothing wrong and won there despite being green. I think the improvement could be massive and he could have a bit of scope as he's not small."

Johnston's Golden result

A dead-heat might have been the perfect result but Charlie Johnston was more than happy to settle for a stable one-two in the £75,000 1m½f handicap.

The spoils went to Austrian Theory, who set off in front under Joe Fanning and stayed there, despite being challenged by stablemate Dutch Decoy for much of the home straight.

"That's fantastic," said the winning trainer. "We've always thought a lot of the winner and he was a very talented two-year-old. I thought he was a real Golden Mile type for Glorious Goodwood last year but he can be a bit in and out.

"His run at Chester last weekend was a sign he was coming back to the boil and Joe was sublime on the front end."

Despite failing to feature at Goodwood last year, Johnston thought it was the obvious race to work back from once again.

He added: "The straight track handicaps don't really suit him and, albeit the plan didn't come off last year, we'll be working back from the Golden Mile again."

Of Dutch Decoy, Johnston said: "I feel a bit sorry for him because he's been banging his head against a brick wall all spring. His time is coming."

Wolferton bound

George Boughey nominated the Listed Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot as the next target for Cadillac, who registered a first success for the high-flying Newmarket trainer in the 1m2f handicap.

The winner started his career with Jessica Harrington before being sold for £500,000 to owner Sheikh Abdullah Al Sabah to join Kevin Philippart de Foy for two runs last year. Boughey took charge in September and, after a gelding operation and recent pipe opener at Newmarket, Cadillac struck under Kevin Stott.

"That was quite satisfying," said the winning trainer. "He's very honest but I think left-handed is quite key to him. It's a huge thrill and I'm delighted for Sheikh Abdullah.

"The Wolferton has always been the plan at Royal Ascot. That's right-handed but we'll certainly be going and I'm thrilled for everyone at home because he's not been the easiest to train and they've done a bloody good job."

Stott doubled up when the Roger Varian-trained Olivia Maralda took the Listed Surrey Stakes.

Read these next:

'God, she took off' - Epsom redemption for dazzling Emily Upjohn as Frankie Dettori enjoys perfect start to Derby weekend

'There's never been anyone better' - Frankie Dettori produces Soul Sister to score on his final ride in the Oaks

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.