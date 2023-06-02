'There's never been anyone better' - Frankie Dettori produces Soul Sister to score on his final ride in Oaks

There was a beautiful symmetry about Soul Sister's emphatic Betfred Oaks victory. It was a win that completed the circle for Frankie Dettori, who landed his first British Classic in the same race with Balanchine way back in 1994.

There have been a further 21 Classic wins on 'home' soil since but with time ticking on one of the most enduring careers in the saddle racing has ever witnessed, it felt like victory on his final Oaks ride was the only result that would satisfy a crowd full of Dettori fanatics.

He might have had to revert to plan B after a tardy start, but the 52-year-old was not about to disappoint his people. Racing from off the pace, he navigated to the outside of the field rounding Tattenham Corner and, when the ground started to level out, brought Soul Sister with a sustained run that took her past her rivals and into Classic immortality.

Her length- and-three-quarter victory over 5-6 favourite Savethelastdance rounded off a dream afternoon on the Downs for Dettori, who whet the appetite with a stunning success on Emily Upjohn in the Coronation Cup and was brimming with confidence by the time the Oaks arrived.

"Emily Upjohn was incredible and now we've won the Oaks," said the rider, enjoying his seventh win in the fillies' Classic, this time in the colours of Lady Bamford. "It was a great feeling to hear the crowd and to win another Classic for the Bamfords, who have been great supporters of mine. I still can't believe I've won two Group 1s in the space of an hour!"

Reliving a race that got better as it progressed, he added: "It was a bit messy at the beginning and took us a bit of a while to get organised. I had to bite the bullet. I wanted to slot in behind Ryan Moore [on Savethelastdance] but William Buick [on Eternal Hope] was in there before me.

“I followed him but he stopped very quickly around Tattenham Corner, so I had to take evasive action and swing right. We got organised and sat quiet between the three and the one-and-a-half-furlong poles and then I was just hoping that if I pressed the button she would go – and she did go. She’s shown so much class."

Frankie Dettori celebrates Oaks victory aboard Soul Sister Credit: Edward Whitaker

The same could be said for the rider, who after revealing at the end of last year this will be his last season in the saddle, has now won the 2,000 Guineas on Chaldean and the Oaks on his farewell tour.

“If I stayed on one more year, I may get close to Lester Piggott’s 30 Classic wins," he said, before quickly pouring cold water on the possibility of extending his career. "I’m joking! It’s incredible and I’ve had some fantastic rides. Emily and Soul Sister mean it’s two in the bag and we’ve one to go with Arrest tomorrow. I’m very excited about tomorrow!"

Victory marked a fourth success in the race for John Gosden but the first with son Thady alongside him on the training licence. That made it a momentous occasion for father and son, but even his thoughts were initially concentrated on his rider.

"He's riding like a demon," said Gosden of his great friend. "When he's at the top of his game there's never been anyone better. He can ride any country, any style and at any track. He's untouched in that department.

"Plan A to sit handy wasn't working today so he immediately reverted to plan B, sat last and brought her down the outside. He did it coolly, rode her with confidence and had the class filly to do it."

Soul Sister made it two wins in the Oaks for owner-breeder Lady Bamford following Sariska in 2009. She went on to complete the Oaks double in Ireland and Gosden did not rule out bidding for the same race at the Curragh on July 22 with the winner, although he would have no issue dropping back to ten furlongs either.

He added: "Frankie had a lovely run down the outside but he's come from virtually last and she's shown a lot of class to win it. It's thrilling she's stayed a mile and a half and she's a homebred Classic winner, which isn't easy to do. I think she's versatile between a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half, and the Irish Oaks is a possibility."

Before then Dettori and Gosden have business to take care of in Saturday's Betfred Derby with Arrest and, with results going his way, the rider appeared to be becoming increasingly upbeat about his final ride in the biggest Classic of all.

"We can't change the weather and he'll either like it or he won't, but he's definitely good enough to give a good account of himself," said Dettori. "If the race was today I'd have been more confident, as I'm on fire!"

