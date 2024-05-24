'The sky's the limit' - Group 1s on the horizon as Electric Storm strikes in Cecil Frail

The sky is the limit for Electric Storm according to her trainer James Tate and the filly went some way to justifying three Group 1 entries with a smooth success in the Listed Cecil Frail.

Her task was made easier by four non-runners, but nevertheless the four-year-old powered home towards the centre of the track to beat Sophia's Starlight and take her record to three wins from four starts. She only stepped foot on a racecourse in August.

"She's fast developing into one of our favourites and is rapidly improving," Tate said. "She had some developmental issues as a yearling so really she didn't train as a two-year-old and only stepped up her training midsummer as a three-year-old.

"She's been working well and finds everything easy. We're used to a decent sprinter and we think she probably is one. She's a lovely person and she'll work with any horse at home. She's got the speed for five but she stays seven, I think six is probably her ideal trip.

"She really hasn't done all that much in her life and if she hadn't been drawn wide at Bath last time she may have won there. The sky's the limit at this stage."

Tate and owner Saeed Manana have the King Charles III Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot to consider – with Betfair cutting her to 25-1 for both – while the July Cup is another option further down the line.

The trainer said: "We have those Group 1s at Royal Ascot, but we could also look at a French Group race or the Chipchase and then go for the July Cup. That's the sensible route, but we'll see how sensible we're feeling in a week.

"I think there will be further improvement there. We have three four-year-old fillies by Night Of Thunder – Cloud Cover won on All-Weather Finals day, Royal Dress won a Listed race at Goodwood a couple of weeks ago and now this filly has won a Listed race too.

"The sire had Highfield Princess and she improved with age. Electric Storm is the quickest of our three and I don't think we're being crazy to think there's a good bit left in her."

The 13-8 favourite Azure Blue disappointed again after a below-par showing at the Dante meeting, only beating the rank outsider Premiere Beauty home.

