'This is the best day of my life' - The Real Whacker bravely denies Gerri Colombe in thriller

The record will state The Real Whacker was a British-trained winner of the Brown Advisory but this was a success born in the tiny Irish village of Ballysteen.

It was there that Patrick Neville met his good friend Davie Mann, who grew up on the next-door farm before training to become a chef and getting into the hospitality trade.

Fast forward a few decades and they were stood side by side in the winner's enclosure – a reserved trainer and ebullient co-owner in red and white scarves.

"I'm totally stuck for words," said Mann, wearing his trademark blazer, which had not been worn since The Real Whacker scored here on New Year's Day.

"My heart is pounding and my stomach is all over the place. I can't believe we've had this winner. It's the best day of my life. I'm so excited – it's a dream come true.

"I've been coming here for 20 years and never thought we'd have a day like this. Everyone says he's a brilliant jumper but my heart was in my mouth at every fence."

If you are going to be a course specialist, there are few better choices than at Cheltenham, where The Real Whacker has now won three times in quick succession.

They all feature the winner jumping boldly and bowling along in front but drama was added to this latest victory by the fast-finishing favourite Gerri Colombe.

The Irish challenger forced a nervous wait for the verdict of a photo-finish for The Real Whacker's connections, who had applauded their runner's every jump.

"I thought he was beaten until Matt Chapman came up and said you have got it – I thought we were caught on the line," said Mann, still bursting with excitement.

"He'd done everything right coming up the hill and I believed we'd just been caught but my God, Sam Twiston-Davies somehow stuck his head out right at the line."

The Real Whacker narrowly holds on from Gerri Colombe

This was not only a victory for a small Yorkshire yard of 20-odd horses but for an eclectic group of passionate owners who dared to take on the big boys and won. They include Bex Dennis, a former teacher and now the trainer's business partner, and Alan Duffus, a softly spoken Scottish baker lured into the game by his wife.

Joining them all together is Neville, a former electrical contractor who after struggling to make it work following a successful period training in Ireland took the brave decision to start again in Britain, firstly alongside Flat trainer Ann Duffield and then in his own right. He moved to the yard in 2021 and now has a festival winner.

"He toughed it out, in fairness," said the trainer. "He's a lovely horse and got in a great rhythm. The ground was a bit soft – we were dreading that – but it worked out.

"This is my first season with a licence in Britain. I was assistant to Ann while it was coming through, in charge of her jumpers, and we managed a few nice winners.

"I trained in Ireland for 15 years but the last couple of years were rough. I made the move because I couldn't get any owners. Hopefully it will work here."

So far, so good on that front but things could get even better next year. There will always be the niggling question of what might have been had The Real Whacker lined up in the Gold Cup on Friday but his trainer maintains he made the right decision for the lightly raced seven-year-old.

The Real Whacker: cut to 20-1 for next year's Gold Cup Credit: Patrick McCann

He was cut to a general 20-1 (from 40s) for next season's Gold Cup, and Neville added: "I was toying with the Gold Cup this year given he's won here three times – I'm not going to run him anywhere else – but we made the decision to try to give him a bit more experience and mind him with the view to coming back next year.

"We'll give him a good summer as he might have done enough now for this year. He could go to Punchestown but we'll see how he comes out of this. He'll probably go to Listowel in the autumn because it's one of my favourite tracks."

Gerri Colombe was sent off the 5-4 favourite after landing the Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown and came within a short-head of extending his unbeaten run.

"He's been beaten a short-head in a Grade 1 and a stride over the line he is a neck in front, so of course I retain faith in him – he's top class," said Gordon Elliott.

"However, whether he has another run this season is something that will have to be discussed with the owners as he has definitely had a race there."

