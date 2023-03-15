'That was easy, to be honest' - electric Energumene retains Champion Chase crown in style

The big rematch turned into a rout as Energumene joined an illustrious list of multiple winners of the Champion Chase with emphatic confirmation that he remains the top dog in the division.

That had never been questioned until his Clarence House Chase blowout on the New course here in January. It turns out it was merely a minor bump on the road to reaching the greats such as Altior, Sprinter Sacre, Master Minded and Moscow Flyer who have all won the two-mile chasing championship more than once this century. Maybe he just needed practice over those white-boarded fences?

Whatever it was, the real Energumene showed up on the day that mattered most as he marched merrily through the mud for a ten-length victory that could easily have been doubled. These were his terms and conditions and nothing else got a sniff.

"Paul [Townend] came home from the Clarence House and said they won’t beat us again," said Willie Mullins afterwards, the master trainer who had waited so long for one Champion Chase and now has two in as many years.

Mullins added: "His work at home has been brilliant and so has his jumping. We were just keeping our fingers crossed for a clear round. I was hoping to win but the way he did it was something else. It helped coming here in January as he just propped at the first one and it upset him. This time around we schooled him plenty over white fences and it didn’t worry him today.

"It looks like he has improved from last year. What can I say, hopefully he will hold that form until next year. I’ll be praying for this sort of weather this time next year."

It will take something special to rain on Energumene's parade next year. Edwardstone was supposed to be his big danger here and spent most of the last week at the top of the market before drifting out to 15-8 at the off.

Last year's Arkle winner never looked to be in his comfort zone at any stage, though, and trailed in last of the five finishers, beaten over 63 lengths. It was too bad to be true.

Energumene with connections after his scintillating Champion Chase triumph Credit: Patrick McCann

Editeur Du Gite only fared marginally better. He tried to dominate from the front but was a busted flush coming down the hill. He is just not in the same league as Energumene, not this Energumene anyway.

It was Captain Guinness who put up most reistance. Backed from 66-1 earlier in the week into 12-1, he tanked through the race under Rachael Blackmore and there was a fleeting moment when you wondered whether he was actually going to do it, but Energumene quickly put him in his place.

"That was easy, to be honest," admitted Townend, who exerted more energy doing the interviews afterwards than he did during the race, although he did pick up a five-day careless riding ban for allowing his mount to drift left when insufficiently clear of Captain Guinness.

Reflecting on the performance, he added: "I got in a lovely rhythm on him. After the first two fences he was taking them on, he was quick at them, and it was simple. It was just a matter of keeping him in a rhythm after that.

"Looser ground probably helped as well and played a factor in it, but he was just more forward. He felt a different horse today. It was a dream ride and I was able to take it all in coming up the straight, which doesn’t usually happen in those championship races."

Star Sports reported two staggering bets on Energumene totalling £600,000 to win £830,000 by the same customer. I better not say who placed them but apparently he owns Brighton football club and is now a two-time Champion Chase-winning owner as well.

When asked whether he backed Energumene, owner Tony Bloom replied: "Yeah, I had a few quid on."

How much is a few quid?

"A few quid!"

"We were confident anyway, but obviously the rain helped the horse and made us extra confident. He just underperformed in the Clarence House but showed his class today. My heart rate didn't go above 80! He looked the winner the whole way through. He's a brilliant horse. I didn't have any pressure. It was all on Energumene and he takes all the pressure unbelievably well. Willie is an unbelievable trainer and we love having him as part of our team. He just gets the horses ready for the Cheltenham Festival like no other."

Paul Townend and Energumene after winning the Champion Chase Credit: Patrick McCann

So too does Henry de Bromhead who got Captain Guinness purring like he has never purred before.

De Bromhead said: "I'm absolutely delighted. We came here hoping we'd make the frame and we have. It was a brilliant run and he jumped great and the winner was just too good for us."

Alan King was perplexed by the performance of Edwardstone, which meant the rematch wasn't all it was cracked up to be. That wasn't Energumene's fault. He just did his thing and his thing is pretty darn good.

