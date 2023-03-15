Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
17:30 Cheltenham

'The horse is named well' - 85-year-old John Kiely trains A Dream To Share to fairytale Champion Bumper win

85-year-old John Kiely (far left) and 18-year-old John Gleeson (centre) celebrate A Dream To Share's victory
85-year-old John Kiely (far left) and 18-year-old John Gleeson (centre) celebrate A Dream To Share's victory
Play21 ran
17:30 Cheltenham2m ½f NH Flat, Grade 1
Distance: 2m ½fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    1A Dream To Share
    7/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9Fact To File
    fav16/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Captain Teague
    40/1

Even the might of Willie Mullins could not stop a fairytale story being penned in the Champion Bumper which went the way of A Dream To Share, who was partnered by teenage jockey John Gleeson, riding for octogenarian trainer John Kiely.

Mullins is usually the man to focus on in the race given his 12 victories, but he was out of luck despite fielding a whopping ten runners.

One of them was Fact To File, who had finished second to A Dream To Share at Leopardstown last month and could not reverse the form.

A Dream To Share wins the Champion Bumper from Fact Or File
A Dream To Share wins the Champion Bumper from Fact To FileCredit: Edward Whitaker

Perhaps the easy ground meant the Flat-bred winner went off a 7-2 chance from his rival, who was the 16-5 favourite.

However, there was no doubting his superiority under 18-year-old Gleeson, whose parents Claire and Brian bred and owned A Dream To Share before his sale to JP McManus.

It was a 70th festival triumph for the well-known owner but a maiden one for the amateur jockey, who was having his first spin at the meeting.

Still at college, he was aboard the son of Muhaarar — the sire who was an electric sprinter for Charlie Hills — for veteran trainer Kiely, who — at the age of 85 — was getting off the festival mark.

A widely admired member of the Irish training ranks, Kiely — believed to be the oldest trainer to strike at the fixture — took over the licence from his father Matt in 1974.

Only in recent years has he stopped riding out and he said: "This is brilliant. As youngsters we'd never think we'd get to this hallowed spot. It's a real dream and the horse is named well. 

John Gleeson riding A Dream to Share celebrates winning the Champion Bumper
John Gleeson riding A Dream to Share celebrates winning the Champion BumperCredit: Michael Steele

"We treat every horse the same until they start to prove themselves and he seemed to do things easy, but I never asked him. I think there's more to come, so I hope he's a nice horse for JP."

Out of a Galileo mare, A Dream To Share is now unbeaten in four and the delighted Gleeson said: "I can't believe how smoothly it went. He did it so well and this is unreal. John has been so good to me and I'm very grateful Mr McManus let me keep the ride."

Read these next:

'That was easy, to be honest,' - electric Energumene retains his Champion Chase crown in style  

'He blew me away' - Mullins mightily impressed with Impaire Et Passe as trainer completes 1-2-3 in Ballymore  

LAST CHANCE: introducing our brilliant Cheltenham Festival team - get full access now with 50% off for three months 

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 15 March 2023Last updated 18:54, 15 March 2023
icon
17:30 CheltenhamPlay
Weatherbys Champion Bumper (A Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race) (Grade 1) (GBB Race)21 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1A Dream To Share
    7/2
  • 2nd
    Silk
    9Fact To File
    fav16/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Captain Teague
    40/1
more inReports
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inReports