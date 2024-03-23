'The best bumper horse we have' - Paul Nicholls' team impressed after Regent's Stroll strikes

Regent's Stroll had his team purring after he won the £100,000 Goffs bumper.

"He's obviously very, very good and you couldn't be more impressed with that," winning trainer Paul Nicholls' assistant Charlie Davies said.

"Who knows what the future holds, but I'd say he's the best bumper horse we have and, if he hadn't been qualified for this, he may have gone for a championship bumper at Cheltenham or Aintree. This was worth a huge amount of money and it's been worth coming for."

From the family of Nicholls' legend Denman, Regent's Stroll is owned by Chris Giles, and Davies added: "What I've just said is an exciting statement and we've lots of nice youngsters, but what he did was incredibly impressive and hopefully he goes on to big things over hurdles next season."

Jonjo O'Neill: 'This was the plan" Credit: David Carr

Jonjo joy

If you want a plan to come off, there are few finer minds than Jonjo O'Neill, and he was at the heart of All The Glory's victory in the 2m4½f mares' novice handicap hurdle.

Racing in the colours of Martin Peyton, she was 25-1 for the BetVictor-backed Grade 2, although her trainer's doubts about the ground may have put punters off.

A smiling O'Neill, whose son Jonjo Jr was aboard, said: "She's a great little mare and this was the plan, but I thought the ground would be too soft. Every shower that was coming, I thought nobody up there was looking after me."

Jacob sympathy

The 2m3f novice handicap hurdle, which was delayed for more than an hour because of a medical incident, was won by I Love My Baie, whose connections had nothing but sympathy for his injured regular rider Daryl Jacob.

Jacob broke his collarbone at Newbury on Friday and Anthony Bromley, who manages horses for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, owners of I Love My Baie, said: "That's great, but I'm absolutely gutted for Daryl as everyone knows what a massive part of our team he is."

JJ Slevin took over from Jacob and said: "I got the call last night and my heart goes out to Daryl. I hope he gets back soon."

Goodwin glory

Chris Gordon kept one of his biggest supporters happy, although he gave a slice of credit for Goodwin's success in the 2m½f novice hurdle to his son Freddie, who rode the gelding.

Chris Gordon: "I'm thrilled for Julian" Credit: Edward Whitaker

The six-year-old is owned by bookmaker Julian Goodwin, who sponsors Gordon's Hampshire yard and had a memorable day at Newbury last year when Aucunrisque landed the Betfair Hurdle.

"I'm thrilled for Julian," said Gordon. "When the horse wasn't fluent at the last, I thought, 'Oh God, here we go', but he fought back and Freddie's 5lb claim helped."

Lake legacy

The family of the late Norman Lake are having a fine time and had another winner to cheer after Heltenham landed the 2m4f handicap chase.

"He left them four horses and shares in two others and they've had an amazing run," trainer Dan Skelton said. "They miss him and so do I. He was a lovely man and one of my first owners. He'd be very proud to see them enjoying it so much."

Read more . . .

David Egan and Amo kick off turf season in spectacular style as 33-1 shot Mr Professor storms home in Lincoln

Paul Byrne finds another gem in Harbour Highway - and the Punchestown festival could be next

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.