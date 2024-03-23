David Egan and Amo kick off turf season in spectacular style as 33-1 shot Mr Professor storms home in Lincoln

Racing is as much a results business as football. No wonder David Egan was so delighted to launch his new job with a big win.

He has replaced the sacked Kevin Stott as first jockey to football agent Kia Joorabchian's powerful Amo Racing and made the perfect start to the turf season by landing the £150,000 William Hill Lincoln in the team's increasingly familiar purple colours.

Like a striker shrugging off a missed chance and clinically converting the next one, Egan was undaunted by getting caught in the last 150 yards of the Irish equivalent five days earlier.

Happy to hit the front well over a furlong out on the strong-travelling Mr Professor and always looked likely to hold on this time, passing the post a length and a half clear of the unlucky-in-running Lattam.

Egan, who won the St Leger here on Eldar Eldarov in 2022, said of the 33-1 shot: "I'm not going to lie, it was a surprise to me how easy he was going and taking me into the race at the two-pole. I know he was getting a lot of weight, he only just got in, but it was a fantastic performance.

"Doncaster has been a lucky place for me. I won my first Classic here, and for everyone, whether you've been here or been away and come back, the Lincoln is a special race that gets everyone excited and kickstarts the year. It's great to win."

Reflecting on riding for Joorabchian, the jockey said: "You grow up wanting a big job like this and it's fantastic. He's got such a different array of horses, from great older horses like King Of Steel to lovely Classic contenders coming up this year.

"And Amo Racing are renowned for their nice two-year-old bunch. We had a lovely winner on the Curragh only last week. They're a great team to be in connection with.

"To land a job of this nature so soon in my career is great and I hope we have lots of success."

Winning trainer Dominic Ffrench Davis paid tribute to Egan. "He's a very good jockey with a good head on his shoulders," he said.

"It was a great performance by Mr Professor. He travelled supremely well through the race and loved the ground.

"David was frightened about kicking too soon but when he asked him he quickened nicely and kept going. If it's soft at Newbury, you'd have to have a look at the Spring Cup. But will it be as testing? Who knows."

Irish Lincolnshire winner Chazzesmee started 5-2 favourite to complete a six-day double but had to settle for fifth place under his 5lb penalty.

Of the pair bidding to become the first multiple winners of the Lincoln since Babur in 1957/58, Johan was last of 19 finishers and Migration refused to race and was subsequently retired by David Menuisier. Paddy Power gave those who had singles on Migration their money back as a free bet.

