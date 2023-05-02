'Thank God she's won one now' - Cloudy Rose finally claims success for longstanding ally to John Berry

Trainer John Berry expressed his relief after Cloudy Rose claimed a long-awaited maiden victory at the 20th attempt as she clung on to land the 1m4f handicap.

The five-year-old held off the late challenge from favourite Cliffs Of Malta to snatch success under Adam Farragher by half a length to the delight of the Runfortheroses syndicate.

"This win was all the sweeter for how long everyone's had to wait for it," said Berry. "She's come close before but thank God she's won one now.

"She came into training late and she's always looked a year younger the whole way through, she doesn't look like a five-year-old now at all. She's very tough though, she tried so hard today and really dug in."

The winning syndicate is headed by Roger Vicarage, who not only bred Cloudy Rose but owned dam Zarosa, who was a two-time winner for Berry.

"That's the lovely thing about this mare winning today," the trainer said of Vicarage's involvement.

"I trained her dam Zarosa for Roger and he bred her, kept this mare and got a load of his friends involved in the syndicate, most of whom had never been involved in a horse before.

"They've been really enthusiastic and such a pleasure to train for. It's great to reward their support with this win."

Mangan milestone

Gina Mangan, who enjoyed a career-best season of 20 winners last year, got the new Flat campaign off to a flying start as she lost her 5lb claim with success on Liangel Hope in the opening 7f handicap.

The Christopher Mason-trained four-year-old scored on his seasonal debut to reach the milestone mark for Mangan, who notched her second win of the month following victory at Bath on Monday.

