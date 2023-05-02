'Mad, stupid and dangerous' - Newmarket trainers hit out at Windsor funfair ride

Windsor's decision to have a fairground-style ride near the stables during Monday's meeting has been slammed by trainers.

It was estimated around 8,000 people were in attendance for the bank holiday fixture, which featured entertainment and a funfair for those present and seven races, including the 6f handicap won by Indian Creak.

Behind him was Amazonian Dream, who reared up when Oisin Murphy attempted to get on him in the paddock, and Tolstoy, who was last of the six runners.

Tolstoy's trainer Stuart Williams said: "When we're talking about welfare for horses, staff and jockeys, it's madness to have a funfair right by the stables. All the horses in that sprint race were wired before they got to the start and Oisin was very lucky he didn't get hurt in the paddock. I'd definitely put a line through my horse's performance.

"Something like that just winds those aged sprinters up even more, and you don't need much to tip them over the edge. My horse had pretty much run his race before he got down there. It's not ideal and they've plenty of room at Windsor to put it somewhere else."

'We need as few distractions as possible'

Williams, who has been training for 30 years, added: "I spoke to the stewards and they noted what I'd said and said they'd put it in their report.

"There's got to be a balance and people need to understand these are finely tuned animals we're feeding rocket fuel to and they're ready to race on the day. We need as few distractions as possible to help keep them quiet when we get there.

"It's fine for Windsor to sell yesterday as a family-fun day, but if racing is the core product, we need to protect the horses and people who look after them."

Tyger Bay was second as the 9-4 favourite in the race for Williams' fellow Newmarket trainer Conrad Allen, who insisted the attractions were not to fully blame for his runner's defeat but had affected him.

"All the horses were completely lit up," he said. "My horse Tyger Bay is the quiet horse there is, but it even screwed with him and he was sweaty and edgy. It's just not acceptable. The last thing they need is a fairground ride with people screaming at the tops of their voices.

"They need to be relaxed and switched off and it's why we get there four or five hours before. It's dangerous and I complained to the clerk of the course, who said he couldn't do anything about it at the time, but it shouldn't have been there in the first place.

"If they want the horses to compete and do our jobs properly in a safe manner, they should not put a fairground right near the stables – they should find somewhere else for it. It's stupidity."

Allen also revealed he had been irked by a similar problem at the course before.

He added: "I'm not making excuses for my horse, but if I'd brought a two-year-old to give him a nice experience I might have gone home. I understand they want to bring in crowds and revenue, but they seem to be disregarding the reason we're there in the first place.

"We need someone from the BHA to say 'that's not safe'. We need to think of the horses and staff first, and then the entertainment."

Liam Johnson, executive director at Windsor, said: "We make sure to follow all of the procedures required ahead of racedays that feature extra entertainment for racegoers, which includes liaison with the BHA racecourse inspectorate.

"The funfair rides were located yesterday in the same place as they have been for a number of years but we would, of course, shut down anything that was reported to us to be causing an issue immediately. The team at the racecourse are available and happy to sort any issues that arise as soon as possible during racing.

"Suffice to say, we will look to review the set-up, location and layout of any extra entertainment at upcoming fixtures, including next Monday."

