Pyledriver keeps race after stewards' inquiry called for dramatic finish

Pyledriver won the Hardwicke Stakes in dramatic fashion under PJ McDonald on his first start since his victory in last year's King George.

Keen in the early stages on his return to action, Pyledriver mounted his challenge in the last two furlongs and showed a wayward tendency by veering right across Changingoftheguard and West Wind Blows.

A stewards' inquiry was called but the placings remained unaltered with the 7-2 winner finishing clear of West Wind Blows (13-2), who rallied for second from Changingoftheguard in third.

The incident which caused the inquiry

Pyledriver and PJ McDonald are on the far right of the track as they begin the charge to the finish Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Despite McDonald's best efforts, Pyledriver drifts to his right, coming across the paths of rivals West Wind Blows (yellow) and Changingoftheguard (blue and red) Credit: Alan Crowhurst

McDonald eventually gets Pyledriver back on an even keel and they surge ahead to claim victory Credit: Alan Crowhurst

McDonald was left to celebrate his first Royal Ascot success on the star of the William Muir and Chris Grassick stable.

The jockey said: "When he hits the front, he always runs around. I thought when I came on the outside with him he’d be okay but as soon as I gave him a dig he went one way and then the other.

"It just goes to show you how much ability he has. He’s not concentrating on running in a straight line. I think he’s a very comfortable winner, nobody can take this away from him.”

Muir had warned punters before the race that Pyledriver would definitely improve for the run, with the plan to get him to peak at next month's King George.

Pyledriver was cut to 8-1 (from 12) for the Ascot showpiece on July 29 by Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook.

Muir was delighted to pull off a remarkable training feat with a horse who has been plagued by setbacks since his King George success.

William Muir: "This is a hell of a performance because I knew how much he’ll improve" Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I thought I’d had a heart attack about half an hour ago but I think it’s probably just indigestion," he said.

"This is a hell of a performance because I knew how much he’ll improve. I talked him down because I knew he would improve for this race."

“He’s done two pieces of work with one other horse. I knew he was a class horse and I knew he’d be competitive because that’s what he is, he’s a competitor, he never knows when to chuck it in. I thought match fitness might just catch us out."

McDonald, who had taken over riding Pyledriver in the absence of the injured Martin Dwyer, hailed the team effort in getting Pyledriver back in such potent form.

“I haven’t sat on this horse since the King George. I’ve known nothing about him," he said. "The lads have just said you keep away from him, you’re better off not complicating things."

Frankie Dettori partnered 6-4 favourite Free Wind in his last Royal Ascot Group race, but was unable to get involved and came home in fifth.

