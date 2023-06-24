'There was nothing much PJ could have done' - inside the Hardwicke Stakes stewards' inquiry

Jamie Spencer told stewards that PJ McDonald could have done no more in the finish to the Hardwicke Stakes that saw winner Pyledriver drift right across his rivals.

An inquiry was held into possible interference in the final furlong of the Group 2 event, with Pyledriver inconveniencing runner-up West Wind Blows, the mount of Spencer, and the Ryan Moore-ridden Changingoftheguard in third.

McDonald used his whip once in his right hand, with Pyledriver drifting left, then once in his left hand that caused him to edge right across the placed horses.

Although clear of his rivals, Pyledriver did similar on his previous start when winning the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at this track in July last year and that was alluded to in the inquiry, with stewards deciding the placings should remain unaltered.

Spencer said: “We got close but the winner does it every time – one time he goes left and another he goes right. It’s difficult for PJ and there was nothing much he could have done. Pyledriver was the best horse in the race.”

Jamie Spencer (right): felt PJ McDonald could do no more aboard Pyledriver

McDonald admitted Pyledriver swerved across his rivals but felt he had the race won in the inquiry televised on ITV.

The rider, who has a 3-3 record on the three-time Group 1 winner, said: “Pyledriver has previous on this front. He travelled into the race lovely and he was going to win but he started to move left. I pulled my whip through to my left hand, and as I was doing it, I was trying to get him back on an even keel.

“He went out right really quickly and I've then straightened him up – he did swerve across the lads but he had got to the front easily and he was running all over the place.”

Ruby Walsh was on pundit duty for ITV and felt there was no doubt the best horse had won but questioned whether the whip should be used on Pyledriver given his tendency to drift.

Walsh said: “Pyledriver does run around in front and everyone knows that. Does that mean you should never lift your whip on him? It probably means you shouldn’t and he might have won without a reminder anyway. The best horse has won the race, though.”

How it happened

Pyledriver heads right towards West Wind Blows (left) and Changingoftheguard (centre) Credit: Sky Sports Racing

PJ McDonald starts to pull his whip through to his left hand aboard Pyledriver (right) Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Pyledriver (right) darts right after a left-hand reminder Credit: Sky Sports Racing

PJ McDonald makes every effort to straighten up Pyledriver, having drifted right across Changingoftheguard and then West Wind Blows Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Pyledriver wins by a length and a quarter Credit: Sky Sports Racing

