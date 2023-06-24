'I've always had massive faith in this horse' - Khaadem causes 80-1 upset under Jamie Spencer

Khaadem sprung a huge upset under Jamie Spencer with the Charlie Hills-trained 80-1 outsider surging home late to deny Sacred, with Tuesday's King's Stand runner-up Highfield Princess back in third.

Khaadem had been beaten in all eight of his previous runs in Group 1 company including when fourth in this race in 2020, but put in a career-best performance to land the £1m contest.

The seven-year-old gelding had been winless in six starts since landing the Group 2 King George at Glorious Goodwood last year, beginning his season with three runs at Meydan.

Khaadem was third in a Listed race at Salisbury last month on his return to domestic action and took a significant step up from that effort to defy a Betfair SP of 139-1.

It was a second big-priced winner of the week for Spencer, who got 50-1 shot Witch Hunter up to win the Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

“I followed Frankie [Dettori] and Tom [Marquand] just like it was a cycle race and let them do the work,” he said. “I hoped when I pulled out I had a little bit to go on.

A delighted Jamie Spencer after winning the Jubilee Credit: Edward Whitaker

“It's difficult to put into words what Fitri and Jim [Hay] have been like to me for a long time. Winning Group 1s is hard, getting on the horses is generally the hardest part, and I'm going to enjoy it."

It was a stark contrast in emotions for connections of Khaadem compared to last year’s royal meeting, when the son of Dark Angel reared in the stalls at the start of the King’s Stand and unseated Spencer.

Khaadem was declared a non-runner on that occasion by the stewards and there was similar drama at the start of Saturday’s feature sprint when Peter and Paul Snowden’s Cannonball unshipped Daniel Tudhope as the gates opened.

Artorius fared best of the other Australian challengers in fourth, one place worse than his third 12 months ago.

Hills landed the King’s Stand in 2020 with star sprinter Battaash but was winning the Jubilee for the first time, a race his father Barry saddled Royal Applause to win in 1997.

Khaadem with Jamie Spencer and owner Dr Jim Hay Credit: Edward Whitaker

In contrast to Battaash, who sent off the odds-on favourite on that occasion, no horse went off a bigger price than Khaadem in the 16-runner field.

“I've always had massive faith in this horse and that's why I keep him for so long,” Hills said. “He won a Group 2 last year over five furlongs and this year I wanted to try to race him properly again and make sure he got the six well.

“The horse is very, very fast. He's got his quirks but most good sprinters do and he's just taken time to come to himself. It's been a great team effort and really is the icing on the cake. We've been trying to win this for a while and had some good chances over the years and to win it is fantastic.”

