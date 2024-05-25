Starlust shines in Royal Ascot prep as part of 2,249-1 across-the-cards four-timer for Jim and Fitri Hay

Starlust brilliantly warmed up for Royal Ascot next month when making a mockery of his rivals in the 5f handicap with an impressive success.

A Group 3 winner and third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint last year, Starlust was dropped back into handicap company after disappointing at Ascot last time and sent off the well-backed 11-4 favourite.

He cruised into contention before stretching clear to win by two and a quarter lengths under Rossa Ryan, and was duly cut to 20-1 (from 33) for the Commonwealth Cup and the Wokingham Stakes by Betfair Sportsbook.

Ryan told Racing TV: "My biggest problem was getting him to travel in the first two furlongs, but once he got into his proper stride I was then taking him back at the two-furlong pole as he was full of running. There was plenty left in the tank and he's got loads of ability.

"I imagine Ralph [Beckett, trainer] dropped him back to five just to sharpen him up for Ascot and that'll do him the world of good confidence-wise. He's got bundles of speed and put a decent field to bed easily."

Starlust also formed part of the magnificent 2,249-1 across-the-card four-timer for owners Jim and Fitri Hay.

Notable first

Rachael Blackmore notched another landmark in her illustrious career with a first British Flat winner on Term Of Endearment in the Group 3 Bronte Cup Fillies' Stakes.

She said on Racing TV: "It's great. It's so different riding in these sorts of races and you're learning all the time."

